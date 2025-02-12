Tyla gave her fans a huge surprise when she unhid a large chunk of her old pictures and videos

The Water singer unarchived many throwback Instagram posts, from high school snaps to singing clips

Fans are nostalgic, going through their fave's old content and can't believe how far she's come

Fans reacted to Tyla's old Instagram posts. Image: tyla

Source: Instagram

Old videos from Tyla's earlier days have resurfaced online after the singer unarchived her Instagram feed.

Tyla unhides old posts

Fans were treated to some "new" content from Tyla when the singer unarchived a large chunk of posts from her Instagram page shared between 2016 and 2021.

The Water hitmaker unhid an alleged 50 posts from her feed, which include old pictures from her high school days and videos of herself singing - including her rendition of Shekhinah's Please Mr.

Her fan page, TygersAccess, shared a thread of some of the posts that also include posts of the singer's activism amid the Black Lives Matter movement and the Pray For Zimbabwe awareness campaign.

Tyla unarchived a large chunk of her old IG pictures and videos. Image: tyla

Source: Instagram

Previously, Briefly News shared details of the singer's academic excellence during matric, where she shone as one of her school's top performers.

Fans react to Tyla's old Instagram posts

Netizens are enjoying the "new" Tyla content, impressed by how far she has come in her life and career:

thatgirlsuesan wrote:

"I love that I remember most of these. Can't believe I casually followed her on Instagram before she became world-famous."

dippedchips said:

"These are all so cute. She’s really just a girl from Joburg. Oh, my baby."

VivianOgec2119 showed love to Tyla:

"This just made me love her even more."

ScamsExposedSA posted:

"She’s so pretty."

VivianOgec2119 was in stitches:

"She's so funny, I can't!"

tylaaura reminded:

"This is why a digital footprint is important, guys."

Tyla's sister makes major academic strides

In more Tyla updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer's older sister, Whitney Jasmin, starting her master's.

South Africans were impressed and praised Whitney's career pursuits and how her siblings had achieved success in their own ways.

