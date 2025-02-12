Tyla has gone viral once again following an old video of her and a friend during her high school days

The Grammy award-winning singer was seen singing and goofing around with her friend at the school premises

Mzansi was in their feels and many gushed at how Tyla had always remained a real friend since day one

Tyla was a fun young girl in high school. Image: Faysal Hassan/Gareth Cattermole

Source: Getty Images

Old videos of Tyla being a young and innocent teenager have been making rounds on social media. The Water hitmaker's goofy side never fails to melt people's hearts.

Tyla leaves fans chuckling with old high school video

Her fan page, Tyla Club, posted a video from five years ago, where Tyla Seethal and her high school friend were acting silly and having a ton of fun.

"Tyla in high school 5 years ago before she became a middle-aged CIA Agent," the post reads.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Tygers impressed with Tyla acting goofy with her friend

Fans reacted warmly to the video, with many hailing her for always being a real one. As of late, more videos of Tyla doing song covers, making jokes or dancing have hit the internet and people just love her even more.

Tyla has trended for her quirky side while she was a young high school student. Image: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Just like the old video of her singing a Whitney Houston song, people were left gushing over Tyla. Check out the comments below:

@afrikasbaby stated:

"Tyla has good karma because she’s always been kind as being highlighted in this beautiful video from ages ago. May God bless her and may she always keep her kind heart! She’s a real one! From day 1."

@loventia_ stated:

"People who enjoyed being kids in high school are so lucky."

@Kgabane asked:

"Are you still friends with Bokamoso?"

@RudolfMbanjwa gushed:

"This is too nice! I can’t stop repeating it. Being a child is nice."

@TylaaBanks said:

"She's so silly I love her."

@EmGe_24 gushed:

"Tyla is so unserious. She seems fun."

@tlotlomatso_ stated:

"She was a year ahead of me, can confirm she’s always been the sweetest."

Tyla's Nike outfit at Super Bowl fails to impress

In a previous report from Briefly News, Water singer Tyla attended the Super Bowl on Sunday, 9 February 2025. She wore a daring Nike outfit to the tournaments but people did not like it.

She received the same reaction her previous street style looks received and the outfit received mixed reactions from fans who said it is not giving.

Source: Briefly News