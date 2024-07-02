A resurfaced video of Tyla singing Whitney Houston's I Have Nothing in High School has gone viral on social media following her big win at the BET Awards

Social media users had mixed reactions, with some suggesting she should have sung a local song while others praised her talent

Fans expressed admiration for her powerful voice, highlighting her destiny for stardom

A video of award-winning South African singer Tyla singing one of Whitney Houston's classics has surfaced on social media following the Water hitmaker's big win at the just-ended BET Awards.

A video of Tyla performing Whitney Houston's song 'I Have Nothing' has resurfaced. Image: Arturo Holmes/MG24 and Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tyla performs Whitney Houston's song in trending clip

Tyla is the star of the moment. The singer's star has continued shining following the release of her Grammy Award-winning song Water. The Joburg-born singer and songwriter might be rubbing shoulders with international stars at events like the Met Gala and BET Awards, but she started singing at a young age.

A video of Tyla belting out Whitney Houston's hit I Have Nothing when she was still in high school has resurfaced on social media. The clip shared on X by a user with the handle @TylaClub shows the singer singing as the crowd cheers for her. The post's caption read:

"Tyla, at 15 years old, singing Whitney Houston's 'I Have Nothing' "

Mzansi can't get over Tyla's throwback video

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the singer's trending video. Some said she should have performed a local song, while others gave her flowers for nailing the performance.

@KimberlyRWrites wrote:

"Why couldn't Tyla Seethal sing one of Miriam Makeba's songs? She had many hits, she was South African, born in Johannesburg. Why must Africans ALWAYS use American Black folks' work to get attention and succeed?"

@tylasbodyguard commented:

"She really was destined for this, and this is just further proof."

@MAMIAMI12 wrote:

"I would love to hear this voice in some songs. It would be fun to listen to."

@eugnadasen wrote:

"Goosebumps. Powerful voice."

Mzansi re-ignites Tyla vs Elaine debate

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi is not letting the Tyla vs. Elaine debate die down, but not while Tyla is still winning. Following her triumphant wins at the 2024 BET Awards, Tyla was compared to Elaine.

A heated debate ensued on X (Twitter) regarding Tyla and Elaine and why people feel as though the Water hitmaker is more successful.

