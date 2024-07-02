South Africans on X (Twitter) re-ignited the debate about Tyla being more successful than Elaine

A post sparked a heated debate on social media, with some saying that Tyla has pretty privilege advantage

With Elaine making a comeback in the music scene, this made people wonder if Elaine has the proper management

Mzansi is not letting the Tyla vs. Elaine debate die down, but not while Tyla is still winning. Following her triumphant wins at the 2024 BET Awards, Tyla was compared to Elaine.

Tyla has been compared to Elaine after her wins at the 2024 BET Awards. Image: @elainemusic_ via Instagram/ Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Why Mzansi thinks Tyla is better than Elaine?

A heated debate ensued on X (Twitter) regarding Tyla and Elaine and why people feel as though the Water hitmaker is more successful.

At the 2024 BET Awards in Los Angeles, Tyla won two awards, namely the Best New Artist and another award for Best International Act.

A post by the South African government congratulating Tyla opened the floor to many people trying to dim Elaine's light. A netizen with the handle @julianospaletti said:

"Pretty privilege allowed Tyla to unlock doors Elaine couldn’t."

Mzansi weighs in on the Tyla vs Elaine debate

Now that Elaine has announced her comeback to the music scene, some people wonder if she has the right management or if she is just not as lucky as Tyla.

@BLKHistoryProf asked:

"Name one song by Elaine that is as catchy and as much of an earworm as “Water” I’ll wait."

@leloe_m slammed:

"Always ready to write rubbish. Elaine is a stunning girl. What are you on about?"

@kelow_C said:

"You are loud and wrong nje wena , Elaine had her chance she dropped an EP she didn’t have hits her management failed her too, Tyla on the other hand came with a unique sound and her management is working overtime ke sana. Plus she is a performer."

@Kay_Tatyana argued:

"The answer you're looking for is "management team" With the right management team, any talent can reach these heights."

Mzansi trolls Elaine after Tyla's Grammy win

In a similar report from Briefly News, singer Elaine trended on social media after Tyla bagged her first Grammy nomination and in 2023.

Netizens trolled and compared the You're The One singer on social media with Tyla. Some of Elaine's fans and supporters defended the star from the trolls.

