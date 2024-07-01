Singer Tyla attended and won her first BET Awards, and she looked stunning in a long black gown

Tyla walked away with two BET Awards, Best New Artist and an award for Best International Act

The singer dedicated them to Africa, and her fans are super proud, but some trolls are still saying that she is a plant

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

It was a big night for South African pop, afro beats singer Tyla. The star walked away with two gongs at the BET Awards 2024.

Tyla attended her first BET Awards, and she walked away with two awards for Africa. Image: Arturo Holmes/Momodu Mansaray

Source: Getty Images

Tyla bags 2 BET Awards

Water hitmaker Tyla attended the BET Awards, draped in a stunning long black gown with a dramatic side opening. The interior of her dress had a tiger print design, seemingly an ode to her fans, the Tygers.

The star walked away with two BET Awards, namely the Best New Artist and another award for Best International Act.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She also performed her hit song Jump with US rapper Gunna and African singer Skilibeng.

Tyla dedicates award to Africa

The singer's acceptance speech dedicated the Best New Artist award to Africa. The star was nominated alongside notable US stars like Sexxy Redd, and she gave her a shout-out in her speech.

The video was posted by @Bet; watch it below:

Mzansi reacts to Tyla's wins

Tyla's fans are super proud of her and are in awe of her star's brightness. However, some trolls still say that she is a plant.

@thandomasanabo said:

"When it is your time… it is indeed your time."

@lettersby_sam gushed:

"Baby girl @Tyllaaaaaaa making the motherland proud. Beautiful, elegant, has a great a voice and personality. We stand by you, girl."

@CapeColoureds lauded:

"Putting Coloured people on the map."

Makhadzi wins BET Awards

In a previous report from Briefly News, Makhadzi made Limpopo proud after she won her first BET Award for Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act.

The Matorokisi singer flew to Los Angeles for the ceremony. She shared a heartwarming thank-you speech about her humble beginnings during her acceptance speech. Netizens showered Khadzi with warm congratulatory messages, and she is proud of her achievement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News