Boity Thulo has dated men from various walks of life who boldly confessed to having a crush on her

The former Rockville actress was in a relationship with Cassper Nyovest, Katlego Maboe, Khaya Dlanga, and Anton Jeftha

Briefly News compiled information regarding Boity's romantic relationships' timeline and some reasons behind the breakups

Boity Thulo's dating life has been in the spotlight since her breakthrough in the entertainment industry in 2010.

Boity Thulo was in a relationship with Cassper Nyovest, Katlego Maboe, Khaya Dlanga, and Anton Jephta. Image: @casspernyovest, @booty, and @katlegomaboe

Besides being a beauty, Thulo has a fun and lovable personality, making her popular among male celebs.

Briefly News has compiled a list of the men she previously dated, from Cassper Nyovest to Katlego Maboe.

1. Cassper Nyovest cheated on Boity Thulo

One of Boity's most publicised relationships was with musician Cassper Nyovest. In 2015, they were Mzansi's "it" couple until they ended their relationship abruptly.

While Cass and Thulo did not explain why they broke up after a year of dating, IOL reported that speculations began when the musician released I Wasn't Ready For You in 2017. Cass hinted in the song that his cheating ways caused their breakup.

Speaking on Lasizwe's Drink Or Tell The Truth, Boity revealed that the song I Wasn't Ready For You was written about her.

“I was embarrassed. Mortified. No-one wants people knowing. Even though he did not mention names, it's like, obviously, you could pick up who it is. Bang hurdile (they hurt me).”

The Siyathandana rapper and Boity have both moved on, and Cass has a child with his baby mama Thobeka Majozi. However, it appears that Mzansi hasn't gotten over the relationship.

In 2022, @TheRichRakgadi shared the following tweet:

2. Khaya Dlanga criticised for dating Boity

ZAlebs reported that Boity and Khaya Dlanga dated in 2011. Little is known about their romantic relationship, but the news publication claimed that many people were taken aback by it. Boity's fans thought she was too gorgeous for him.

Another reason why Boity and Khaya received criticism while they dated was their big age difference. According to the website thrillng.com, Khaya was born in 1980, making him 43 years old in 2023. When he dated Boity in 2011, he was 31 years old, while the former Rockville actress was 21.

3. Katlego Maboe was Boity Thulo's first love

Boity's first boyfriend is reportedly Katlego Maboe. According to Style You 7, when Cassper asked Boity out, she was still seeing the Deal or No Deal South Africa host.

Boity and Katlego went to high school together in Potchefstroom, and, like Khaya Dlanga, their relationship was not widely publicised.

However, one thing is certain: they did date as a previous Briefly News report said Boity revealed the relationship on e.tv when chatting with Nicky Greenwall.

4. Boity Thulo and Anton Jeftha allegedly called it quits

Boity's most recent public relationship was with Anton Jeftha. However, at the start of 2023, they shot up to the top social media trends when rumours surfaced that they had broken up.

According to ZAlebs, the word spread after the rumoured ex-lovers failed to post each other on Valentine's Day. Many followers of the couple were suspicious because Anton is known as the passionate lover who always flaunted Boity on previous Valentine's Day.

Zimoja Lezinto also reported that sources close to Boity said the cause of the breakup was Jeftha's insecurities. The news publication added that Boity doesn't come cheap. The TV host once went viral once for her R450 000 girlfriend allowance.

Clip of MacG saying “it girls” like Minnie Dlamini and Boity Thulo will never have successful marriages trends

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Podcast and Chill host MacG went viral for his unwavering opinions about "it girls."

The podcaster said female celebrities such as Minnie Dlamini and Boity Thulo would never have stable romantic partners because they date for money rather than love.

The video circulated on social media for years but appeared on many people's timelines after Minnie Dlamini announced her divorce from Quinton Jones.

