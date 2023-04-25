Big Zulu has seemingly revealed that he would face Cassper Nyovest at the next Celeb City boxing match

The Umbhayimbhayi hitmaker was recently photographed with Mufasa wearing a boxing attire

Nkabi's Twitter caption challenged the Siyathandana rapper, claiming he would defeat him but some peeps didn't believe so

Big Zulu has hinted that his boxing match with Cassper Nyovest is getting closer.

Big Zulu says Cassper Nyovest won't knock him out when they finally have their boxing match. Image: @casspernyovest and @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

Since 2022, the rappers have been challenging each other especially after Cass knocked out Priddy Ugly at the last Celeb City boxing match.

Big Zulu says Cassper Nyovest will never win against him

Big Zulu has been hungry for a boxing match against Mufasa, but the fight kept getting postponed.

ZAlebs reported that Nkabi even organised his own boxing match with non-celebrity boxers since he didn't want to waste the strength he gained through his intense training.

The rapper posted a photo of himself with Cassper on his official Twitter account, expressing interest to fight Cassper.

In the caption, the Voicemal hitmaker stated that if given the opportunity to fight Mufasa, he would defeat him.

"Animthandi uCassper nina wonke umuntu othi uCassper angashaya mina Cha akamthandikodwa ke ngizolinda Date @casspernyovest"

Mzansi split after big Zulu challenged Cassper Nyovest to a boxing match

Mzansi were divided after seeing the post. Many peeps believed Big Zulu was all talk and no action, while others claimed that if the boxing battle took place, they wouldn't know who to cheer for.

@MphowaMoletlane said:

"Cassper is just afraid to embarrass you. You are way below his boxing standards. You better go exercise more harder before asking for the date. Otherwise there must be ICU next to that boxing ring."

@YomelelaU shared:

"With all his swift moves, he might moer you bro "

@DavidMukhari posted:

"It will be good match. Big Zulu has a deadly right hook."

@BRORHEE replied:

"This is one fight I really don't want to happen. I like both of you. I would be confused who to back."

@KhanyisaM6 commented:

"Bro, we witnessed you fight, and you're not all that."

@Imlebs also said:

"Yes, you have power but you can't fight."

@babyboyahazard added:

"All I can say is it's going to be a tough one!"

Big Zulu asks Cassper Nyovest to Set the date for their boxing match

In related news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu was ready to square off with Cassper Nyovest in the boxing ring following his victory over the weekend.

Mufasa was among those who attended Big Zulu's much-anticipated match with a boxer named Brian.

After the match, a video of Big Zulu telling the Mama I Made It rapper to stop chickening out and choose a date for their fight trended.

