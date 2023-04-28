Boity Thulo shared some stunning pictures to celebrate her birthday and Mzansi is going crazy

The star pulled a shocker when she rocked beautiful blonde hair in the pictures that got everyone talking

Many social media users said that the Bakae rapper looked more like club hostess Cyan Boujee in the pictures

Boity Thulo pulled out all the stops to celebrate her 33rd birthday on 28 April, 2023. The star plastered her wall with sizzling images.

Boity Thulo's followers said she looked like Cyan Boujee in her recent pictures. Image: @cyan_boujee and @boity

Source: Instagram

The Bakae rapper ditched her usual black hair for a more spicy blonde look. Peeps weighed in on the new style with mixed reactions.

Boity Thulo celebrates 33rd birthday with stunning pictures

Boity headed to her Instagram page to post some cool birthday posts. The star kept it simple with an all-black outfit and saucy blonde hair.

She also shared pictures of her yummy chocolate cake and wrote herself a heartwarming tribute. She wrote:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY, QUEEN B!!! All Glory be to the Most High God!!! My heart is overflowing with Gratitude. ❤️ God has been so merciful and kind to me. Badimo baka have worked tirelessly for my well-being. Today, I truly am filled with the epitome of my name: BOITUMELO. Pure Happiness."

Boity Thulo's fans say she looks like Cyan Boujee after rocking blonde hair

Boity also posted some pictures on her Twitter page. The snaps got the streets buzzing as fans dished their thoughts on her looks. According to ZAlebs, said they thought she looked like Pretoria-based socialite and club hostess Cyan Boujee.

@maonza said:

"You look different or maybe it’s the makeup."

@Thami_Mlambo commented:

"I don’t know if it’s the hair or what but Boity ‘s new look is giving Cyan Boujee vibes."

@LeleMunyai added:

"I can’t be the only one who sees Cyan Boujee."

Boity Thulo’s scarred face leaves Mzansi fuming at Bujy Bikwa

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Bujy Bikwa was put on the firing line after fans caught a glimpse of rapper Boity Thulo's scar. Many concluded that the mark on Boity Thulo's face was from her altercation with Bujy Bikwa sometime ago.

Everyone knows about Boity and Bujy's altercation that caused a stir on social media. The stars reportedly had a misunderstanding, and Bujy attacked Boity with a wine bottle.

