Zimbabwean-born South African radio DJ Bujy Bikwa has denied claims that he assaulted rapper Boity Thulo

In an interview with podcaster Nkululeko Nkewu, Bujy discussed his altercation with the media personality

Fans and supporters are seeking clarity from Bujy on what happened that night

Bujy Bikwa says he did not hit Boity.

Radio personality Sthembinkosi Bujy Bikwa has denied assaulting musician and television personality Boity Thulo. Speaking to YouTuber Nkuleleko Nkewu on the Nkululeko n Cultr podcast, Bujy addressed the incident.

Bujy Bikwa had altercation with Boity Thulo after heated exchange

The two media stars were embroiled in a heated discussion almost two years ago that quickly went south. Timeslive reported that Bujy allegedly tossed a bottle of alcohol at Boity, injuring her. The former Yfm radio DJ was subsequently arrested and later released on bail.

Fast forward to 2023, Bikwa claims he did not assault the rapper. A Twitter fan shared a clip from the Nkululwko n Cultr interview where Bujy denies hitting the Bakae hitmaker with a bottle.

Bikwa now claims that he did not assault the rapper

@ThisIsColbert posted:

"Bujy denies assaulting Boity Thulo? "I've NEVER hit anyone with a bottle of champagne. That was NOT blood." Bujy Bikwa shares his version of the events."

Mzansi tweeps have their say on the matter

Bujy's interview comes a few days after Mzansi tweeps revisited the altercation upon seeing the scarring on Boity's face. Fans commented on the clip seeking clarity on what Bikwa meant and speculating on the events of that night in Midrand.

One fan, @Nolukho01152314, asked:

"Then why did he apologise?"

@Sbu_Ntsepeng said:

"It's Red Champagne and Boity wanted to convince us that it is blood."

@Emely20250269 asked:

"If it's not blood then what is it?"

@Zibusiso_Zenkos said:

"Meaning Boity was swimming with her clothes?"

@ka_madesi commented:

"Here’s the story guys. Bujy poured Boity with wine that’s what’s on her shirt. However, the glass hit Boity on the face, hence the scare and blood. Bujy alleges that it was a mistake."

