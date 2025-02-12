Tyla's sister, Whitney Jasmin, is chasing her dreams of being a qualified Audiologist

She recently announced that she is now a Master's candidate at the University of the Witwatersrand and received praise from her followers

Netizens congratulated Whitney on her academic strides and wished her well in her future

Tyla’s older sister, Whitney Jasmin, is furthering her studies at Wits University. Images: Instagram/ tyla, Twitter/ whitneyjasmin_.

Source: UGC

South Africans are immensely proud of Tyla's sister after she officially started her master's in Audiology.

Tyla's sister starts her master's

There's no doubt that beauty and brains run in Tyla's family, and we get to see glimpses of this in the singer and her siblings.

Her older sister, Whitney Jasmin, has been sharing updates on her academic and career pursuits in Audiology and recently revealed that she is working on her Master's.

Tyla’s sister, Whitney Jasmin, will start her master's in Audiology. Image: whitneyjasmin_.

Source: Twitter

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, she posted a screenshot of her LinkedIn profile, officially sharing the great news as she furthers her studies at the prestigious University of the Witwatersrand:

"Woke up as a Master of Audiology Candidate."

Recently, Briefly News shared details of Tyla's own academic pursuits. It was reported that the singer was only a top performer in high school, but she also had a bright future in Mining Engineering.

Here's what Mzansi said about Whitney's post

Netizens were proud of Whitney and wished her well on her academics:

lavidaNOTA was impressed:

"Post grad babes are the hill; all the best with your PhD."

MissyRobertsxo praised Whitney:

"You’re the girl you think you are."

LiliMfobo said:

"Congrats, Whitney! You're doing important work."

justforvaarbs_ posted:

"I just know your mother brags about you guys 24/7."

lyn46076 cheered:

"Well done, Whitney! A huge congratulations to you!"

MLSantos___ added:

"I absolutely love educated women. Congratulations, mama!"

Fans rave over Tyla's self-portrait

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a throwback picture of Tyla's self-portrait.

The singer's incredible piece left fans in awe of her talents, convinced that she was indeed a Jack of all trades:

kingdro_ching said:

"How many talents does this girl have? I heard she was also academically gifted. She might be better than Mandela."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News