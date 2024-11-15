South Africans couldn't believe how talented Tyla really was when they saw her self-portrait

An old post of the multi-talented singer showing off how she created her amazing mural had Mzansi gagging

Fans threw shade at the Americans who claimed Tyla had no talent, saying they were about to eat their words

It looks like singing isn't the only thing Tyla is good at and fans just keep unlocking more interesting facts about her!

Tyla shows off self-portrait

Another day, another discovery of Tyla's hidden talents.

After netizens found out that not only is the Grammy Award-winner super smart and matriculated with high honours, but they've also discovered that she is a visual artist as well!

Fans went down a rabbit hole to find out more about the multi-talented singer, and found an old Twitter (X) post from 2020, when she finished her self-portrait in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tyla used lipstick and created (or kissed) a breath-taking mural on sheet music, and the result was amazing:

Mzansi reacts to Tyla's stunning portrait

Netizens are mind-blown and can't believe just how remarkable Tyla is:

kingdro_ching was stunned:

"How many talents does this girl have? I heard she was also academically gifted. She might be better than Mandela."

SimplyChuene said:

"What I’m getting from this is that this niece is an all-round creative, and the industry isn’t ready for what she’s going to achieve."

Unwillinglabrat posted:

"And then people have the nerve to call you an industry plant."

Nomsa_Siba was impressed:

"An artist! Visual, musical, alles! You're so talented."

karabom__ said:

"There is nothing she cannot do at this point, wow!"

thatgirlddt was stunned:

"Tyla is really God's favourite; it's actually insane!"

Tyla stars in Coca-Cola commercial

In more Tyla updates, Briefly News shared the singer's cool commercial with Coca-Cola's Coke Studios.

Tyla is set to release a new single in partnership with the brand, and couldn't wait for fans to hear it.

