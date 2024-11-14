Tyla Reveals Her Guilty Pleasure in Hilarious Video, Fans in Stitches: “Imagine Hating on Tyla”
- Tyla had fans in stitches when she opened up about her unexpected guilty pleasure
- The singer revealed that "Coke" is her personal vice and had to quickly clarify that she was referring to Coca-Cola
- Peeps were hysterical at Tyla's explanation, saying she had to elaborate before people gave her a bombastic side-eye
Fans were today years old when they learned about Tyla's guilty pleasure.
Tyla opens up about her guilty pleasure
South African superstar, Tyla, was recently interviewed at the MTV EMAs ahead of her big win and gave fans some insight into her personal life.
The Water hitmaker recently bagged herself three awards in the Best African Act, Best R&B and Best Afrobeats categories
Speaking to a reporter, wearing the vintage Roberto Cavalli gown, Tyla was asked about her guilty pleasure, to which she playfully said:
"Oh, my guilty pleasure? Coke."
Hilariously, the singer quickly clarified her statement before people looked at her side-ways:
"Not coke coke! Coca-Cola!"
Twitter (X) user PopCrave shared a video of Tyla's interview:
Fans react to Tyla's interview
Netizens were in stitches at Tyla's confession:
CarineK said:
"Imagine hating on Tyla? What a sad, miserable life."
simsimmaaz posted:
"Poor girl had to clarify quickly 'cause you people are so insane."
AmericanBoi laughed:
"Lmfao! She’s been in LA too long. She corrected that real quick."
notyour_kainat3 posted:
"Haha, Tyla’s guilty pleasure is a classic one! A little moment of confusion there, but hey, Coca-Cola definitely hits the spot! It’s always fun to hear these light-hearted confessions."
NoLookToss was relieved:
"Thank God! At least she clarified what she wanted to say."
MindBuilderPro admitted:
"Tyla is keeping it real! Coca-Cola as a guilty pleasure is about as relatable as it gets - sometimes, you just need that fizzy fix!"
Tyla partners with Coca-Cola
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details of Tyla's latest collaboration with Coca-Cola.
The singer is expected to release a song through Coke Studios, which is set to be one to look forward to.
