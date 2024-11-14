Tyla announced that she's working on a new song in partnership with Coca-Cola's Coke Studios

The Water hitmaker's new single is expected to be released in November 2024 after they shared a cool commercial

This comes after Tyla officially released the Push 2 Start music video, which is currently making waves online

Tyla will release a new single in partnership with Coke Studios. Images: tyla

Source: Instagram

Our girl, Tyla, just partnered with Coca-Cola and has a new single in the works!

Tyla announces Coca-Cola partnership

Coming from the release of the Push 2 Start music video, not to mention the backlash that followed, Tyla has moved on to bigger and better things.

The Grammy Award-winner has officially announced her partnership with Coca-Cola's Coke Studios, which will see her release a new song, Tears, on 20 November.

The collaboration speaks to Tyla's growth internationally. She joins a list of other South African superstars, including Nasty C, who've partnered with the famous beverage company in recent years.

Tyla and Coke released a commercial to announce the partnership, which sees the singer grabbing a bottle of Coke from a fridge covered in magnets that read:

"Tyla x Coke Studio."

This comes after she hilariously admitted that "Coke" was her guilty pleasure during an interview, and had to quickly clarify:

"Not coke coke! Coca-Cola!"

Mzansi raves over Tyla's new video

Netizens are going crazy over the Push 2 Start music video, with others pointing out its similarities to one of Beyoncé's visuals:

leratolicious1 hyped Tyla up:

"Vat hom wena my Skat!!!"

South African media personality, Boity, was impressed:

"Every single time!"

amb_jazmine noted:

"Crazy in Love video inspiration. Well done, T!"

thandoxmyeni was mind-blown:

"You gagged the live so bad with this one! The Beyoncé, Rihanna and Tinashe references? Oh, Tylegend!"

lickmyfashion wrote:

"It’s giving Rihanna’s 'If It’s Loving That You Want' and Beyoncé’s 'Baby Boy' combined."

eyeattracti0n cheered:

"The whole team ate!"

Tyla shows love to her fans

In more Tyla updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer showing love to her supporters after winning big at the MTV EMAs.

She walked away with three awards, and the Tygers couldn't help but sing her praises.

