Some American fans recently slammed Tyla for announcing her music video right after the elections

This happened amid Kamala Harris' loss against Donald Trump, and some netizens felt Tyla didn't read the room

However, her South African supporters came in numbers and fired back at the haters

Americans dragged Tyla for announcing her music video after Donald Trump won the elections over Kamala Harris. Images: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images, Instagram/ tyla, Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Tyla caught some shade for announcing a new music video right after the US election results were released.

Americans call Tyla out

Our girl, Tyla, recently sparked controversy among several American fans after announcing her new music video.

The singer revealed that her latest single, Push 2 Start, from her TYLA+ album, would receive a visual treatment set to premiere on Friday, 8 November 2024.

This happened right after the US election results were announced, revealing Donald Trump's victory against Kamala Harris, and Tyla's American fans felt that she was tone-deaf as many reeled from the former vice president's loss:

One American said:

"You need to fire whoever on your team advised you to release right now."

Meanwhile, others said Tyla should have read the room or even postponed:

"You could've waited another week.

"Sista, read the room."

Mzansi reacts to Tyla backlash

South African fans came to Tyla's defence and roasted the Americans:

idolnfusion said:

"Y’all are talking about reading the room, but she is literally South African?"

frwontou declared:

"We South Africans have read the room, and we don’t care!"

NdoniMabaso was confused:

"Are y’all hearing yourselves? A South African girl must pause her career because y'all voted for Trump?"

TheeAzanian asked:

"Why do you people feel like everything revolves around you?"

Sarahjane__B trolled:

"If the world had to stop every time the Americans make a bad decision, we'd still be in 1984."

JUSTHERE1133 posted:

"She’s not American, by the way. So, she definitely doesn’t care."

