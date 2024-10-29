Tyla's debut album sales are said to have surpassed those of Beyoncé's latest project, Cowboy Carter

TYLA , the album, is reportedly the seventh best-selling female album released in 2024

Peeps were stunned by the news, while the Tygers celebrated their fave's huge achievement

Fans raved after Tyla's album sales surpassed Beyoncé’s. Images: tyla, beyonce

Tyla's debut album sales have reportedly surpassed those of Beyoncé's latest project.

Tyla's album beats Beyoncé's

It has been reported that Tyla is giving top American musicians a run for their money after she became an intentionally acclaimed pop star.

The success of the Water hitmaker's debut album, TYLA, has been recorded since its release in December 2023, and is said to have become the seventh best-selling female album, even beating Beyoncé!

According to ThePopStuff, Cowboy Carter, which dropped in March 2024, is trailing slightly behind TYLA's 2.34M sales with 2.32M.

"'Tyla' by Tyla is now the 7th best-selling female album released in 2024, surpassing “Cowboy Carter” by Beyoncé."

This comes after the TYLA deluxe was officially certified gold. The singer sent out a sweet thank-you note to her supporters for holding her down:

"‘TYLA’ the album has done more than I ever thought my first album would do. My love goes to all my fans going wild.

"Love to God and everyone who worked with me on the project and everything around it. Love to Amapiano, Rnb, Afrobeats, Pop and all my other influences."

Fans rave over Tyla's achievement

Netizens cheered and celebrated Tyla's success, while others mocked Beyoncè:

nizamandela was proud:

"That's that RSA DNA. Tyla is representing South Africa amongst the world's most elite."

Liberiangirlore showed love to Tyla:

"Congratulations to the South African goddess, Tyla is a wonderful album. Let me go give it another listen."

BLksupermanG was impressed:

"Outselling the 'Queen of music' with your debut album is legendary!"

Desola091 wrote:

"Guys, I don't want to hear anything; this is to be celebrated. Young people are breaking records, whether African or Asian, I don't care!"

a_c_330 recalled:

"The beyhive was attacking Tyla earlier this year and said that she wouldn’t go nowhere because she didn’t name Beyoncè as an inspiration, by the way."

Tyla gets real about making mistakes

In more Tyla updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer opening up about the challenges of living in the public eye.

She reflected on her missteps, saying navigating superstardom was hard to learn.

