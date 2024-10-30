K.O has officially released his long-awaited single with AKA titled King Size after months-long delays

The rappers got together just before the Supa Mega's demise, and fans can finally hear what they were working on

Mzansi said the track was worth the wait and flooded K.O's comments section with fire-flame emojis

After a very long wait, K.O has finally dropped off his highly anticipated song with AKA.

K.O drops song with AKA

The moment that fans have been waiting for has arrived as K.O celebrates the 10th anniversary of Run Jozi with the release of his long-awaited track with AKA.

The rappers' collaborations, though not too many, have not only solidified their place in South African rap history with their incredible lyrical skills, but also showcased their undeniable chemistry, and their latest offering is no different.

King Size is reminiscent of their feature on Vigilante's Bang Out, a high-energy braggadocio song that highlights their arrogance.

Hip hop heads may pick up Ifani's famous cadence in K.O's verse, which speaks to the Skhanda god's versatility.

Meanwhile, Supa Mega borrowed his collaborator's flow to emphasise his superiority in the rap game while taking several jabs at the industry:

"It's levels, the air is thinner, it's hard to breathe at the top. Grab a plate while it's hot or Piano finish your dinner.

"No weapons formed against us; the gangsters love us too much. Podcasts is bitter; they're out the circle of trust. The popstar subliminals, ain't no love in hip hop."

Mzansi reacts to K.O and AKA's song

Fans are raving over King Size, and praised K.O and Mega for their stellar work:

zamadontsa12 was frustrated:

"Zulu people annoy me so much; they killed my favourite artist."

umdu_malinga said:

"Man, I really wish we got that joint tape. Thank you for this."

monalisamashaba wrote:

"Very expensive to start a day with, champ!"

sithole_irvin was stunned:

"It feels like he's still alive, bruh, he was ahead of our time!"

KwambiKing posted:

"I stayed up for this, it was so refreshing hearing a new verse from AKA."

AKA features on 25K's album

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to 25K's new song with the late AKA.

Kilo delivered an unknown AKA verse, which was a pleasant surprise to many who were itching for new verses from the late rapper.

