AKA’s fans were thrilled by the release of his feature on rapper 25K’s new album, fulfilling their wishes for new music from the late artist

The rapper’s official account on X, formerly Twitter, announced the collaboration, celebrating AKA’s legacy with his fans

Fans of the Megacy urged the estate to continue releasing AKA’s music, with many echoing, saying they will stream the songs

AKA may be gone, but his music lives on forever. The late rapper's fans were over the moon when he was announced to be featured on rapper 25K's new album.

AKA's fans are over the moon following the rapper's latest feature. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

AKA's new music finally released

We have to admit that the hip-hop industry has never been the same since AKA's tragic death. Fans have been sharing how they miss new bangers from the late legendary rapper, and their prayers have finally been answered.

According to a post on the Fela In Versace hitmaker's page on the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, the star's much-awaited feature on 25K's album has finally been released. The post read:

"New SUPA MEGA feature on @TheReal_25K’s Album. Long Live SUPA MEGA, Live Long 💜♾"

Mzansi reacts to AKA's new music

Social media users are over the moon following the news that they will finally get new music from their favourites. Many called on those managing AKA's estate to keep dropping new music for her die-hard fans, affectionately known as the Megacy.

@GavinBonokwane said:

"Do more feature 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 the more the better."

@Lumko_RSA commented:

"In Mega We Trust."

@simba_matigimZW added:

"Long Live Supa Mega!"

@Mxolisi46985726 commented:

"That verse was for supervision and control"

@Thesvga added:

"Long live Supa Mega, live long."

@iam_kryptee said:

"In Mega We Trust Trust🕊🕊🕊"

AKA's X page drops cryptic post

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that social media users are buzzing after late rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes' X page shared a cryptic post. Fans shared mixed reactions to the now-viral post.

The late award-winning rapper AKA's X page has hinted at a big announcement at 3 p.m. CAT. The cryptic post shared on the page got fans speculating about new music from the late rapper.

