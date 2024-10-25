A DJ on TikTok named DJ Manzo visited the late Kiernan AKA Forbes' grave, and he shared a video

The DJ explained that it was a way to mourn the state of Mzansi rap music, saying it is bad

However, people are livid by this move, calling him disrespectful and that he should respect the late rapper's family

A local DJ named DJ Manzo SA posted a video of himself visiting AKA at his grave. Although he meant well in his gesture, TikTok users ripped into the DJ and said he was being disrespectful.

A local DJ paid AKA a visit at his grave. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

AKA fan visits his grave

Being a fan of AKA, fans tend to miss him. Those who have access to his grave often pay him a visit. When a DJ by the name of DJ Manzo went to his grave, he took a video to express his disappointment at the state of SA hip hop.

DJ Manzo, on TikTok, visited the late Fela In Versace rapper's grave to basically praise him as the GOAT. He explained that it was a way to mourn the state of Mzansi rap music, saying it is bad and that AKA left with the good music.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"We are so disappointed with the music we are hearing today. You left with the music, my brother. Hip hop is dead."

DJ Manzo shared the video with the caption, "Maybe things will change after this young visit."

Mzansi drags the DJ

AKA fans and netizens are livid by the DJ's actions. Some people called him disrespectful and said that he should be more mindful of the late rapper's family.

Lover asked:

"Bro... Did you ask the family, or did you visit his grave without asking?"

Supreme_Lebza argued:

"This video is complimentary to AKA... I personally don't see anything with the video. People visit Bruce Lee Grace and take pictures."

peetemaduna shared:

"Respectfully, I disagree because there are new kids like Usimamane and Tony Dayimane, and the music delivered by them is fire 🔥"

KAYBEE remarked:

"Thank God people don't know where is Rick Ricky grave. We don’t have hip hop anymore here."

Khathinii shared:

"My brother, but no disrespect, you have to be mindful about other people's graves. How would you feel if someone did this to your grave."

SneAKA with Reebok to drop soon

In a previous report from Briefly News, Megacy was buzzing with excitement after AKA's team announced that his collaboration with Reebok is ongoing and that they will be dropping the SneAKA 2.0.

The cool sneaker will be released on 16 November 2024, and his family and Nadia Nakai shared a few words about the initiative.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News