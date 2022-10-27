Gigi Lamayne used her popular podcast, Point of View, to discuss her struggles as a rapper in South Africa

The podcaster was interviewing Big Xhosa, an aspiring artist, and advised him to mind his own business in the industry

Gigi stated all of this because there has been a lot of feuding and bad blood among rappers, which she previously stated did not exist among other musicians in other genres

Gigi Lamayne has advised Big Xhosa to mind his business in the industry. Image: @gigi_lamayne and @bigxhosa

Source: Instagram

Gigi Lamayne is one of South Africa's most prominent female rappers, and her word is taken seriously in the industry. This is why, when she revealed the toxicity in the hip-hop industry, many people took the time to listen to her.

Speaking on her podcast, Point of View, when she had aspiring hip-hop artist Big Xhosa as a guest, Gigi advised him to mind his business. She even went so far as to tell Big Xhosa that it's okay for him to be on his own in the industry. Gigi even suggested that Big Xhosa do himself a favour and avoid controversies.

“You’re OK as a soldier on your own. You’re OK figuring out this machinery on your own. It's never going to be a 'he said, she said', and I clearly say that you’re a straight talker, and where there is trouble, gossip and stuff, move away,” Gigi told Big Xhosa.

Gigi Lamayne revealed further that the reason she broadened her horizons in the music industry and tapped into other genres is the toxicity that exists in the industry.

Gigi Lamayne tired of the drama and toxicity

According to TshisaLIVE, Gigi Lamayne believes the drama and beef at the heart of South African hip-hop music are unnecessary. She decided to take a break from the industry about a year ago. Gigi Lamayne claimed that the lack of unity in the music industry was reason enough for her to hang her coat. She went on to say that musicians of other genres are more united than rappers in Mzansi's rap community.

Nomzamo Mbatha chased away by Shaka Zulu's family from their property

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nomzamo Mbatha's Shaka Ilembe has been in the news a lot lately, and it's usually not good.

According to ZAlebs, Mbatha and the Shaka Ilembe crew were chased away like dogs when they visited the late Queen Nandi's gravesite. While Shaka's family tried everything they could to get them out of their property, they failed. According to reports, they eventually let them shoot, even though they didn't want to, for the sake of peace.

Inkosi Mshazi Nzuza told the Daily Sun that their visit was not authorized and that the family was shocked that such a large group of people was visiting the grave.

Source: Briefly News