Nomzamo Mbatha continues to burn bridges as the release of the series she produced, Shaka Ilembe , approaches

The stunning woman has been accused of visiting Shaka Zulu's family graves, specifically Queen Nandi's, without permission

This comes after the families who assisted in bringing the Shaka Zulu story to life claimed that Nomzamo and the crew did not compensate them for their efforts

Nomzamo Mbatha's 'Shaka Ilembe' has landed into another huge scandal as the premiere draws near.

Nomzamo Mbatha's Shaka Ilembe has been in the news a lot lately, and it's usually not good.

According to ZAlebs, Mbatha and the Shaka Ilembe crew were chased away like dogs when they visited the late Queen Nandi's gravesite. While Shaka's family tried everything they could to get them out of their property, they failed. According to reports, they eventually let them shoot, even though they didn't want to, for the sake of peace.

Inkosi Mshazi Nzuza told the Daily Sun that their visit was not authorized and that the family was shocked that such a large group of people was visiting the grave.

"I was told by induna Ngelemu Mdlalose that a large group of people, including Nomzamo had invaded Queen Nandi's grave. Mdlalose wanted to know if I knew or had authorised their visit. But I was also shocked and disturbed because I had no knowledge of the visit," he said to the publication.

According to customary law, anyone wishing to visit the grave must notify the local induna, but this was not the case with Nomzamo.

"Any guest or visitor in the area must report to the local induna and myself as a chief. But this was not the case. They simply went straight to the gravesite. We still don't know why," further reported ZAlebs.

Shaka Ilembe accused of intellectual property theft by families who helped bring the story to life

Briefly News previously reported that Shaka Ilembe's release date in 2023 is reportedly under threat.

According to ZAlebs, several families from KwaZulu-Natal have called out the production team of Bomb Productions and producer Nomzamo Mbatha. These families contributed to the story's realism by sharing anecdotes about Shaka's real life with the production team.

Despite all of their efforts, the families of Mhlongo, Mthethwa, and Mbatha have stated that they do not want the film to be screened. This is because Bomb Productions allegedly failed to compensate them for their efforts.

