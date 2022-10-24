Shaka Ilembe is reportedly facing allegations that they used KwaZulu-Natala people with Shaka's connections to produce the film but never paid them

The Mbathas, Mlhongos, and Mthethwas have gone public to accuse Bomb Productions and Nomzamo Mbatha of stealing information from them

The allegations may have an impact on the film's release in 2023, as the families are determined that the film not be screened without compensation

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

'Shaka Ilembe's Bomb Productions and Nomzamo Mbatha have been accused of not compensating the KwaZulu-Natal families who contributed to the story.

Source: Instagram

Shaka Ilembe's release date in 2023 is reportedly under threat.

According to ZAlebs, several families from KwaZulu-Natal have called out the production team of Bomb Productions and producer Nomzamo Mbatha. These families contributed to the story's realism by sharing anecdotes about Shaka's real life with the production team.

“We were picked up from our homes and taken to Ballito where we stayed for about three days. During those days, we were filmed and we were narrating each and every detail about King Shaka and Queen Nandi. We even took them to all the locations where Shaka lived as a teenager."

Despite all of their efforts, the families of Mhlongo, Mthemthwa, and Mbatha have stated that they do not want the film to be screened. This is because Bomb Productions allegedly failed to compensate them for their efforts.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“We phoned and we texted them [drama series producers] but they ignored us, they actually excluded us from the production,” he said. “Therefore, we regard this as theft of intellectual property, and we will not let them use it anywhere until this issue is resolved. We will interdict them if need be,” reported ZAlebs.

Senzo Radebe’s video as Shaka Zulu has SA divided

Briefly News previously reported that Senzo Radebe appears to believe he is ready to play the lead in Shaka Ilembe. Senzo Radebe decided to dress up as King Shaka Zulu.

Senzo Radebe will play the lead in a much-anticipated series about the Zulus' history. Senzo Radebe attempted to demonstrate that he was physically fit for the role, but some were sceptical.

Senzo Radebe posted an Instagram video that went viral after controversial blogger Musa shared it on Twitter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News