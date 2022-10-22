Seputla Sebogodi detailed the prejudices that happen to actors who don't speak Zulu in the entertainment industry

The actor said people who can't speak Zulu in South Africa are as good as scrambled eggs in a podcast interview

Some people online explained that Zulu people have more opportunities because they are the majority tribe in the country

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Seputla Sebogodi talks about the struggles faced by non-Zulu speakers in the industry. Image: @seputlasebogodi_official

Source: Instagram

Seasoned actor Seputla Sebogodi shared unsettling truths about the acting industry in an interview released Friday on the King David Studio podcast on Youtube.

The former Generations actor revealed that actors who can't Zulu have slim chances of booking jobs in the industry and must get ready to starve, reported Zalebs.

Sebogodi's shocking claims about tribalism caught the attention of a lot of folks on social media as clips of his sit-down started circulating.

He mentioned that Zulu people are allowed to act in all the soapies and drama productions in the country, even in Venda and Tsonga productions. Whereas non-speaking Zulu actors struggle to make a living from their craft.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"We are not recognized, please check this, all the soapies. This year I said no to five soapies or drama series. Because you ask me, 'can you speak Zulu'? If you can't speak Zulu be prepared to starve. Tell me one soapie without Zulus. In South Africa, if you can't speak Zulu, you are as good as scrambled eggs"

The actor gave the podcast host an example by saying many entertainment awards are held in Durban, and provinces like Limpopo are overlooked.

Watch a snippet of the interview below:

Read a few comments from South Africans below:

@Dave89938517 stated:

"Production houses are businesses. Supply and demand simple market forces. Look at the dominance of the Maskandi music genre. Zulu-speaking people seem to support the arts, propelling demand up."

@TshomoYaphupjan mentioned:

"Skeem Saam is based in Limpopo and has characters that speak Zulu. Uzalo is based in KZN and does not have characters that speak Sepedi, Venda, Setswana or Sesotho."

@Bonganih15 added:

"Because those roles are for people who speak isiZulu. He should put his pride aside and learn isiZulu."

@Verbzungu shared:

"He also credits KZN politicians for supporting KZN artists. If KZN can get it right, why can't other provinces get it right?"

@VandalNkosi said:

"Because Zulus are everywhere, even in Limpopo sikhona."

Zolisa Xaluva shares ‘Jason and Senzo’ throwback snap hinting he’s still besties with Thami Mngqolo

In similar entertainment stories, Briefly News reported that actor Zolisa Xaluva has posted old photos of the cast on his timeline, including Thami Mnqolo, with whom he co-starred as a gay couple.

Zolisa and Thami pushed the boundaries of South African television by portraying gay characters Jason and Senzo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News