Gomora star Zolisa Xaluva took to his social media timeline share throwback snaps depicting him and former Generations cast member Thami Mnqolo

Xaluva hinted in the caption that their friendship is still intact despite the show getting canned years ago

Thami Mngqolo and Zolisa Xaluva played a gay couple Jason and Senzo on Generations and nailed their characters

Zolisa Xaluva shocked social media users when he posted a throwback snap of Jason and Senzo.

Former Generations actor Zolisa Xaluva has posted old photos of the cast on his timeline, including Thami Mnqolo, with whom he co-starred as a gay couple.

Zolisa and Thami pushed the boundaries of South African television by portraying gay characters Jason and Senzo. This was back when homosexuality was considered taboo in the country.

Their characters, however, were unable to witness the acceptance of LGBTQI acceptance in the country when the old version of Generations was cancelled and reintroduced as Generations: The Legacy.

Recently, Zolisa Xaluva shared a throwback photo of himself and Thami Mngqolo, implying that they still communicate and have a lifelong friendship.

Zolisa Xaluva shared the following snap on Twitter:

Thami Mngqolo and Zolisa Xaluva's gay kiss caused a stir

When their characters Senzo and Jason kissed on the soap, Zolisa and Thami caused a commotion. According to News24, Thami had to stay out of the public eye in 2009 because South Africans were homophobic.

“I don’t want to stir up a reaction. I am generally a private person. I’d rather not have to deal with people’s opinions. It’s not like I am paranoid or on tenterhooks. I go to work and then straight home,” said Thami at the time.

The star avoided all public places because he was afraid of being mobbed by viewers who were upset about the gay kiss.

"A lot of the time people can’t tell the difference between Senzo and Thami. This is a job that I am doing. Acting is my talent and I’m lucky to get paid while I do what I really love.”

