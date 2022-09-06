Velive Makhoba of Gomora has been dubbed the actress to watch in South African television soapies or telenovelas

The talented actress who played Gugulethu on the popular telenovela recently packed her belongings and left the show

Gomora's writer Chris Q Radebe praised Makhoba's acting skills in a lengthy post that drew numerous comments from TV show viewers

‘Gomora’ Writer Chris Q Radebe has penned a heartfelt letter to Velile Makhoba. Image: @chrisq.za and @velilemakhoba

Source: Instagram

Chris Q Radebe, the writer of the hit Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora, has taken to his timeline to show love to Velile Makhoba, one of the show's actresses.

Chris took to Instagram with a lengthy caption and a video of Velile breaking out in song, demonstrating one of her talents. Chris' caption reflected on their incredible time on set before Velile announced her departure from the popular telenovela.

"At any time, she can break into song, sengisho ingoma yesiZulu, avele asine, completely unprovoked, without warning, regardless of the place, regardless of the occasion."

Chris Radebe then confirmed that Velile Makhoba works as hard as she plays. Chris said that he fell in love with Velile's art the moment he watched one of her audition tapes.

"I watched the first 5 seconds of her performance and I replied: “Whatever the question is, my answer is yes.”

Chris Q Radebe shared the following video alongside a lengthy caption on Instagram:

Viewers of Gomora react to Chris Q Radebe's post

@siyabonga_shibe said:

"Absolutely "

@mthembu_princess wrote:

"Natural beauty. Natural talent. love u @velilemakhoba "

@khonayeofficial shared:

"Reading most of not all your captions about people is so refreshing you’re a feeler and genuinely care for people that you walk with in life and you wear that on your sleeves."

@natasha_sangweni_dube posted:

"Lol if ever there will be an award given for best Instagram captions you totally deserve it "

@thandazani23_zulu replied:

"Ahhh this is so beautiful ❤️"

@qinisolamabhele commented:

"Chris always has to diss people yaz"

@fezi4u also said:

"She’s so cute her laugh is contagious "

@zamantshinga_mtshali also wrote:

"I love her energy "

@shamiso_omphile added:

"Superstar!!!❤️"

Velile Makhoba shared the following video and caption on Instagram announcing her departure from Gomora

