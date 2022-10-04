Sol Phenduka has taken to his timeline to defend Trevor Noah after some women accused him of only dating white women

Since moving to the US, The Daily Show host broke up with Minka Kelly and is now reportedly dating pop singer Dua Lipa

The Kaya FM presenter told the "toxic" women to leave the world-renowned comedian alone and many Mzansi men agreed with the Podcast and Chill co-host

Sol Phenduka has defended Trevor Noah. The podcaster jumped to the superstar comedian's defence after some women asked why he has allegedly never dated a black woman.

Sol Phenduka defended Trevor Noah after he was accused of not dating black women. Image: @solphenduka, @trevornoah

The Kaya FM presenter took to his timeline to tell the haters to live the world-renowned TV presenter alone. Since relocating to the US, Trevor has dated actress Minka Kelly and pop singer Dua Lipa.

Trevor Noah broke up with Minka a few months back and he was recently seen out on a date with Dua Lipa. They even shared a kiss while strolling on the streets of New York.

Taking to Twitter, Sol slammed Mzansi women for allegedly applying double standards. Sol Phenduka wrote:

"Niqalile , myekeni (don't start, leave him alone)!!! Coz there are South African celebrities who proudly say they won’t date SA men and that’s okay angithi?"

Tweeps took to Sol's timeline and shared mixed reactions. Many agreed with him and accused black sisters of being toxic.

@FabAluwani commented:

"They forget how toxic they are."

@Sisa_Magwaza said:

"Are they even aware that they are toxic?"

@KhokelaDukens wrote:

"The answer is just 1 Google search away. I have seen a picture of him on a boat or something with a black gf (maybe I'm too old to know this) but Trevor has dated black girls. He even joked about a black gf in the shower vs a non black gf in the shower."

@NongaloMsweli2 commented:

"He is avoiding what happened to; Sjava, Black Coffee, Melusi Gigaba and Jub Jub. He's following other successful SA men; SIYA Kolisi and Benni McCarthy."

@eve_sakhile said:

"Ufuze uyise (he's following in his dad's footsteps), dating the opposite color!"

@Manny_867 wrote:

"Angaz why some black women are all of a sudden touched by Trevor's preference in women, like hasn't he always dated Caucasian girls generally?"

@UmalumeKaDrake added:

"I don't blame him, because why would you date someone who can't even accept that you aren't attracted to them."

Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa rock the world with snaps of sweet romance

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Trevor Noah's love life is now on blast after taking out pop star Dua Lipa on a date.

The celeb couple was on a romantic New York City outing together. The internet was left buzzing as people reacted to the images of them hugging and locking lips.

Trevor Noah and Dua were the talk of the town after being seen out on a romantic date. The two had a movie moment as they took a relaxing walk. PopCrave shared pictures of the two stars hugging and kissing after they went viral on social media. Many netizens expressed that they did not expect that Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa would ever date.

