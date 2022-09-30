Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa were spotted recently out on a cute date strolling the streets of the Big Apple

The rumoured couple set the internet set ablaze as reactions pour in, especially right after Trevor Noah has been in the headlines for quitting his job

Peeps have been divided about seeing Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa dating, as many did not expect the pairing

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Trevor Noah is in the limelight following his resignation fromThe Daily Show. The comedian's love life is now on blast after taking out pop star Dua Lipa on a date.

Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa made a big splash in the media as they were spotted having a romantic time in New York City. Getty Images/ Mark Metcalfe/ Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

The couple was on a romantic New York City outing together. The internet was left buzzing as people reacted to the images of them hugging and kissing.

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah spotted kissing on date

Trevor Noah and Dua were the talk of the town after being seen out on a romantic date. The two had a movie moment as they took a relaxing walk.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

PopCrave shared pictures of the two stars hugging and kissing after they went viral on social media. Many netizens expressed that they did not expect that Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa would ever date. Others saw a connection between Trevor Noah quitting his job and kissing do with Dua in public around the same time.

@LocalSoundwave commented:

"Trevor Noah really kissed Dua Lipa then said stuff this work thing I'm out lmao."

@younityyy commented:

"Trevor Noah got Dua Lipa leaves the Daily Show less than 24 hours after. What an inspiration."

@simply_lay_ commented:

"Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa? They’ve been in the same room before?!"

@cpoliticditto commented:

"Lol Trevor Noah went on one date with Dua Lipa and said “I’m calling out of work forever”. Respect."

One sure thing is that they have made an impact together. Trevor and Dua Lipa are a topic trending as people can not stop buzzing about them.

@LONWAB0_xX commented:

"Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa together the most random celebrity relationship since Rihanna and Karim Benzema."

@kirkxxs commented:

"What the hell do Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa even talk about?"

@userbfIy commented:

"You could’ve given me a million hints plus unlimited time and i would’ve never landed on Dua Lipa, and Trevor Noah are dating”

@kdramaddictttt commented:

"Trevor noah and Dua lipa ARE the final nail in September coffin…this month has been a MOVIE."

@eglitter358 commented:

"Dua lipa and Trevor Noah is just the weeknd and Selena Gomez in a different font."

@keaaaaley commented:

"IDK dua lipa dating trevor noah is the most random thing I’ve ever seen."

"Site isn't working": SA worried Trevor's stand-up show tickets will sell out

Briefly News previously reported that Trevor Noah is coming back to Mznasi bigger and better,

According to TshisaLIVE, the internationally acclaimed comedian is returning to his homeland for some comedy shows. Trevor partnered with Savanna to bring the 12 Days shows to life.

The former Daily Show host expressed his excitement while also warning Mzansi that the tickets may sell out if they do not rush online or to the nearest ticket-selling store.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News