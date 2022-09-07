Senzo Radebe wants to show fans that he is ready for his portrayal of Shaka Zulu in a brand new series

South African actor Senzo Radebe shared a clip of himself fully dressed in the outfit he will wear is the Zulu King in Shaka Ilembe

Senzo Radebe's post circulated on social media as many South Africans had varying reactions to what they saw

Senzo Radebe seems to think he is ready to take on the lead role in Shaka Ilembe. Senzo Radebe decided to show his physique as King Shaka Zulu.

Senzo Radebe showed off his hot body in hopes of hyping up fans for his upcoming role as Shaka Zulu. Image: Instagram/@senzo_radebe

Source: Instagram

Senzo Radebe is set to be the lead in a much anticipated series about the Zulu people's history. Senzo Radebe's attempted to show that he is physically in shape for the role, but some were not convinced.

Mzansi questions if Senzo Radebe is the right pick as Shaka Zulu

Senzo Radebe shared a video on Instagram that caught fire after controversial blogger Musa shared it on Twitter.

In the clip, Senzo seems satisfied with his body as he shows off Shaka Zulu's outfit in the upcoming series Shaka Ilembe. The video's audio is a voice showering the actor with compliments on his physique. Watch by clicking this link.

South African netizens had varying reactions to the video. Fans of the actor had to defend him against naysayers who thought that Shaka should have a different look and build.

@gilded_sa commented:

"He looks too pretty to play this part. He needs that rough and tough edge."

@Cabbie_SA commented:

"Ripped king."

@YnoTRockIT commented:

"Bro is Jacked!"

@RosaMasoka commented:

Asinawo amakhosi ano six pack KwaZulu.[We do not have kings with sic packs in KZN]"

@nobuhleshongwe8 commented:

"The comments here...umona wenu."

"I'm so excited": Warren bags leading role in Showtime's King Shaka, SA reacts

Briefly News previously reported that Warren Masemola is one of Mzansi's actors who can nail any role. His acting feels genuine and personal, which is probably why he was cast in Showtime's King Shaka drama series.

Taking to Twitter, Warren expressed gratitude for being a part of the iconic story. He thanked director Antoine Fuqua for seeing star quality enough to cast him in the drama.

Warren gushed about his new role. Variety reports that the series is based on true events. It follows Shaka's rise to power when he united multiple African tribes in the early 19th century.

Source: Briefly News