Londie London, a Real Housewives of Durban star, has confirmed her breakup with her babby daddy via social media

According to reports, she revealed the news on Instagram stories months after her man made news headlines for alleged cheating

The couple has been through a whirlwind of emotions, with tabloids revealing that polygamy was being considered following all of the alleged infidelity

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

'RHOD' star Londie London has allegedly broken up with her baby daddy Hlubi Nkosi.

Source: Instagram

Londie London is said to have left her wealthy baby daddy, the identity of whom is unknown. According to ZAlebs, all that is known about him is that he is wealthy and his name is Hlubi Nkosi.

The publication also claims that the split was confirmed by the Real Housewives of Durban star via Instagram stories. This happened months after they made headlines for alleged cheating.

“Thanks for the info in the dms. But we are not together anymore. He is free to date whoever he wants,” reports ZAlebs.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this. But you made the right decision. He wasn’t going to change," continued Londie London.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Londie London and Hlubi Nkosi drama

The allegations of a breakup come just months after Londie London and Hlubi Nkosi made headlines for cheating while the reality star was pregnant with her second child, Uminathi Nkosi.

According to ZAlebs Londie London, she was rumoured to have left her Hillcrest home due to the cheating allegations.

Not long after that, there were rumours that Hlubi Nkosi wanted to take a second wife. Phumla M, according to Twitter entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, is the lady. Phumla and Hlubi had been dating for over two years, according to Khawula, and they were expecting a child at the time Musa made the allegations.

Ntando Duma denies she's dating Musa Keys

In other entertainment new, Briefly News reported that Users on social media have speculated that actress and TV host Ntado Duma is dating Amapiano star Musa Keys.

However, according to ZAlebs, Duma simply did not wait for trolls to spread false rumours about her and Musa. According to the news publication, she quickly denied the rumours before it was too late.

According to ZAlebs, the stars have been spotted spending quality time together several times. As a result, the rumours spread online until Ntando made the decision to deny them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News