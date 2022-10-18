Ntando has spoken out to refute dating rumours spread by a Mzansi social media user

Many people assumed Duma was dating Amapiano star Musa Keys after they were seen together several times

The dating rumours come years after Ntando split up with her baby daddy, Junior De Rocka, and decided to keep her dating life private

Ntando Duma denied rumours that she's in a romantic relationship with Musa Keys.

Social media users have been snooping around and have concluded that actress and TV host Ntado Duma is dating Amapiano star Musa Keys.

However, according to ZAlebs, Duma simply did not wait for trolls to spread false rumours about her and Musa. According to the new publication, she quickly denied the rumours before it was too late.

"If there's anything that the internet would do is accusing me of dating someone and everyone but to answer your ask that's unfortunately false."

Ntando Duma and Musa Keys hanging out started the rumours

According to ZAlebs, the stars have been spotted spending quality time together several times. As a result, the rumours circulated online until Ntando took it upon herself to deny them.

Ntando Duma dating on the low after a messy breakup with baby daddy Junior De Rocka

Ntando chose to keep her dating life private after her breakup with her baby's father, Junior De Rocka. The TV host's social media pages are mostly filled with posts about her work and her daughter Sbahle.

The former couple had a messy split. They separated a few months into Ntando's pregnancy, reports ZAlebs. Junior is alleged to have cheated on her.

Junior, unfortunately, was Ntando's first dating experience. In an interview, she revealed to Anele Mdoda that Junior was her first boyfriend.

Ntsiki Mazwai criticises Mzansi TV content creators for their lack of creativity

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai took to her social media page to chastise South African television content creators for the lack of shows to watch.

The host of the Unpopular Opinion podcast show stated on Twitter that the shows currently airing in South Africa are not up to standard. The quality of shows, according to Mazwai, has declined significantly over the years.

In the comments section, many people agreed with Mazwai. Some even claimed that they no longer watch SA national television because of the shows that are broadcast.

