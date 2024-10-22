The much-awaited announcement teased by AKA's social media page has been unveiled, and the Megacy is buzzing with excitement

AKA's team announced that his collaboration with Reebok is ongoing, and they will be dropping the SneAKA 2.0

The sneaker will be released on 16 November 2024, and his family, as well as Nadia Nakai, shared a few words about the initiative

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The countdown to AKA's sneakers is on, and Megacy cannot contain its excitement. AKA's social media page just announced that his partnership deal with Reebok will birth a new sneaker.

The AKA and Reebok collaboration continues with the SneAKA 2.0. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

When will SneAKA with Reebok drop?

Well, there you have it, Megacy. The announcement you have all been waiting for has been made. AKA's social media account, run posthumously in his honour, has announced that his collaboration with Reebok will continue as the SneAKA 2.0 is set to drop soon.

In the video shared, PJ Morrily, the brand director at Reebok, said the sneaker was not intended for profit purposes and that he and AKA intended for it to be donated. "We are happy to honour that."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The highly anticipated shoe will be released on 16 November 2024.

Nadia Nakai, Lynn and Tony Forbes speak on the SneAKA

In the heartwarming video, some of AKA's close friends who were also part of his team spoke about the collaboration and what it meant to him. The Fela In Versace rapper first signed a deal with Reebok in 2019, but it went sour in 2020 when the rapper revealed that he did not make a cent from it. However, his mother, Lynn Forbes, reiterated that the parties were on good terms before his untimely passing.

Lynn added that people are going to criticise the collaboration because of the drama between AKA and Reebok.

"We really want to do this for one reason only, and that is to celebrate Kiernan.

"As long as we take this on board and make it a real celebration of Kiernan and something that Kairo can look back and say, 'Wow, what a beautiful celebration of my dad.'"

His father, Tony Forbes, shared that the sneaker speaks to who AKA was and what an example he set for other people.

"A big part of his legacy is a legacy of inspiration. This moment is about celebrating him.

The rapper's girlfriend, Nadia Nakai, spoke fondly of AKA's legacy, saying his work speaks for itself.

"His legacy is powerful. It cannot be unwritten. You don't have to do anything more to preserve what he had already done while he was still with us. When it comes to the sneaker, it is so special because it was something he was involved in when he was still here," Nadia said.

She added that this is a fitting way to celebrate his legacy after his passing.

AKA’s lookalike performs late rapper’s song

In previous entertainment news, Briefly News reported about a viral video of the late rapper AKA's lookalike performing one of his most famous songs, All Eyes On Me, on stage.

The impersonator received mixed reactions from the Megacy saying the doppelganger must be stopped.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News