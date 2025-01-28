Somizi Mhlongo showed support for actress Brenda Ngxoli, calling on corporates and promoters to book the talented star amid her struggles

Brenda, a former The Queen actress, recently opened up about abuse from her mother, sparking massive support, including R50,000 raised by Mandisi Tshingana

Fans praised Somizi for actively helping Brenda by using his platform to advocate for her opportunities

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has added to the list of celebrities showing support for actress Brenda Ngxoli. SomG took to social to call upon corporates and promoters to book the talented actress.

Somizi Mhlongo has shown support for actress Brenda Ngxoli. Image: Stephen Lovekin and Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Somizi Mhlongo is a sister's keeper. The star who has been praised for always looking out for his friends and fans recently added a comment to Brenda Ngxoli's trending story.

The former The Queen actress charted trends and hogged headlines when she opened up about the abuse she has endured from her mother. Fans and fellow celebrities have shown the actress massive support. Content creator Mandisi Tshingana managed to raise R50 000 for Brenda in a few hours.

Taking to his Instagram page, Somizi Mhlongo also showed support for the talented actress. He wrote:

"Can the spirit of BOOKED AND BUSY locate this talented queen. Promoters. Corporate etc do your thing."

Fans react to Somizi Mhlongo's post

Social media users hailed Somizi for showing support for Brenda Ngxoli. Some fans commended Somizi for always stepping in to help others in need.

@vintagenation_za said:

"Emmy nominee yonke Nkosi yam! She's super talented!!!🔥🔥🔥"

@miss_sunshine_mbally wrote:

"And she’s sooo talented Nkosyam 😍😍"

@_ntombana added:

"This is how actively supporting an unemployed person looks like. You mention their names in the right rooms. You push them forward 🙌👏👏👏. Thank you for not turning a blind eye Somizi❤️ . Most people would rather act “shocked” when people commit suicide instead of assisting where they can 🙏"

@beawtyspot noted:

"She shouldn’t even be made to audition for roles they know her work … she’s brilliant this Queen❤️❤️🙌🙌 At some point these artists should have a basic salary from department of Arts and Culture… 😢"

Connie Ferguson donates R50k to Brenda Ngxoli

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the South African production house Ferguson Films is one of the people who allegedly donated to actress Brenda Ngxoli.

Following her heartbreaking videos, exposing her mother of abuse, the former The Queen actress received immense support from fans, colleagues and fellow celebrities.

