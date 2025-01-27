Content creator Munaka Muthambi shared a hilarious clip showing her friend wrestling her away from texting her ex

The caring friend is captured in the TikTok video fighting hard to take the phone away from her

Netizens are hyped by the bold move and some mentioned how they need pals like that in their lives

Munaka Muthambi was stopped from sending a message to her ex. Image: @moo.nakaa

Ever had a friend who's literally got your back? Munaka Muthambi, the Netflix sensation from Love Never Lies, just dropped the funniest TikTok ever.

Munaka shows dramatic moment with friend

Munaka brought real-life drama to the platform. She showed on her TikTok page @mooo.nakaa how her friend wrestled her when she tried to send a message to her ex-boyfriend.

Her bestie wasn’t having it and took her down while trying to pry the phone from her hands.

Munaka Muthambi gushed about her supportive friend. Image

Munaka reflected on the moment in the caption. She seemed grateful for the intervention:

"Get yourself some friends who prevent you from making stupid decisions."

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users weigh in

Fans were in stitches watching the dramatic yet funny intervention. Hundreds flooded her comments section to share their opinions about the incident.

See a few reactions below:

@Riley commented:

"Take that phone Juliet! 😂 Make it a sound on here."

@MicaylaMamo joked:

"Mkhiphe ama battery! 🔋 😂😂😂 Why is she biting you? 😂"

@MamfeneJambase stated:

"That's love right there. 🥺"

@Lela mentioned:

"Like we working hard to get over him, you going back? No ways!"

@Pr1ncess stated:

"Need friends like this. 😭"

@pearl.loves shared:

"I’m no longer this type of friend. At the end of the day, people know what they’re doing and they are intentional about it. If a friend wants to constantly be humiliated, I let them be."

@tumelom129 posted:

"Guys it’s not easy. 😭😭😭😭"

@kenray asked:

"Where can I find friends like these? 🤣🤣"

