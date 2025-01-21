A woman had her ex thinking she was accusing him of impregnating her after she shared her pregnancy news with him

The duo was in communication via WhatsApp voice notes that were later shared on TikTok, attracting much traction

Social media users were rolling with laughter after listening to the duo's conversation, praising the woman for flexing her happiness and remaining calm

A man was irritated after an ex sent him voice notes boasting about her new man.

A dramatic exchange between a woman and her ex went viral on TikTok after the babe decided to inform her ex of her pregnancy and her spoils from her new man via voice notes.

The clip was shared by a content creator on his account under the handle nobhilita_comedy1, attracting 1.3M views, 67.3K likes and 4.4K comments from entertained social media users.

The woman updates her ex on her life

Vuyoe greets her ex and informs her about her pregnancy in the voice notes. The man angrily denies the baby, reminding her of their last time together. She calmly asks who said the baby was his before telling him that her baby daddy would be paying lobola in February and buying her a car so she would not take taxis with her baby.

She further annoys him by offering to return the Android phone he got for her as her new man bought her an iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the bold hun

The clip left Mzansi in stitches, with many praising the woman for her confidence and unapologetic attitude. Others commented on her pettiness, saying she was probably lying about everything she said and still had feelings for him.

A man got a voice note from her ex asking him to fetch an Android phone he got for her.

User @ZOËLOGY ❤️ shared:

"Vuyo for president 🤣😂🤣💯ithini Capitec yakho mamas ??🤣😂🤣."

User @godfreymutheiwana added:

"She still loves him. Just want to make him jealous."

User @Yihle_m68 asked:

"Am I toxic for loving her!? 😩😩😩😂😂."

User @LesediRamailane commented:

"🤣🤣I love her. Her aim was to annoy him and the plan worked 🤣🤣."

User @Brianmacflur shared:

"I have one ex like this. 😂😂💔."

User @khanyiecandymbhel said:

"☺️☺️☺️☺️Sisterhood is so proud of you isihlalo esakho (the sit is yours)."

