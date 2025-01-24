A Mzansi woman recently took to social media to show her caring little brother’s protective nature

She posted a TikTok video that highlights his daily efforts to make sure that she is safe while walking the streets

Netizens were deeply moved by the heartwarming clip and raved about their tight sibling relationship

A woman raved about her supportive little brother. Image: @na_ndiphaa

Source: TikTok

Blessed are those who have siblings who will ride and die for them. One woman just dropped the sweetest TikTok video capturing her little bro’s loving side.

Brotherly love on display

She captured how considerate he is in a video on her TikTok page @na_ndiphaa. The guy is seen accompanying her to taxis on her daily commute to work. One time, he even shielded her from the rain with an umbrella.

A woman showed her little brother love in a social media post. Image: @na_ndiphaa

Source: TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

TikTokker appreciates her brother

The woman acknowledged her brother's efforts and gave him a shoutout in the caption of the clip.

"This one’s got my back shem I won’t even lie. These were his last few weeks at home before going back to varsity."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Sibling bond melts hearts

The heartfelt words coupled with visuals of their close bond melted South African people's hearts

See some comments below:

Look at a few reactions below:

@saniqayiso1 joked:

"There is a woman right now making a video saying men are dogs. 😔😔😔"

@kimlets18 commented:

"🥺🥺❤️ His wife is going to be very blessed."

@tshepi_kk stated:

"Such a gentleman. God bless him for always making sure that you’re safe. ❤️"

@MandisonZhane mentioned:

"You’re blessed, you must get him whatever he wants. 😌❤️"

@naomimthembu319 wrote:

"So sweet! 🥰🥰🥰 He is a protector."

@Missa_Monakali typed:

"Ncoh! Love personified."

@Lerato_Leee posted:

"Oh wow, this is so heartwarming. 🥺🌸"

@moratuwa720 added:

"Do the lion king my brother challenge. 😉"

3 Other viral sibling stories

A 25-year-old man warmed hearts on TikTok when he showered his three-month-old sister with love.

Two siblings had netizens entertained with their hilarious argument about the sister's rocky love life.

Briefly News reported that one little sister frightened her brother about what goes on at Xhosa initiation schools.

Source: Briefly News