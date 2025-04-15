Following her quick yet historic flight into space, American singer Katy Perry said she hopes to be an inspiration for her fans

The 'Roar' hitmaker and five other celebrities completed a three-minute flight aboard the Blue Origin shuttle on Monday, 14 April 2025

Netizens around the world reacted on social media to say they were proud of the American star after her historic trip into outer space

American singer Katy Perry said she was pleased to have made history after her three-minute flight in outer space on the Blue Origin shuttle on Monday, 14 April 2025.

The Roar hitmaker was accompanied by Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King, Kerianne Flynn, Aisha Bowe, and Amanda Nguyen on the first all-female space trip since 1963.

American singer Katy Perry recently completed a historic flight to space. Image: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage and Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.

Source: Getty Images

Perry’s historic trip was part of the space tourism programme started by Blue Origin and Amazon owner Jeff Bezos and marked its eleventh successful mission.

Katy Perry enters the history books

Watch Perry and her crew's experience in the video below:

Following her trip, the singer was asked to sing one of her famous hits but instead opted to sing the Louis Armstrong classic, It’s a Wonderful World.

When asked why she chose the song the 40-year-old told the Associated Press that the trip was bigger than her.

Perry said:

“It’s not about me. It’s not about singing my songs. It’s about the collective energy there. We weren’t just taking up space. We were making space for the future.”

The popular singer described the experience as life-changing and she hopes it can inspire her daughter Daisy, who she shares with actor Orlando Bloom.

Perry shared her pre-launch experience in the video below:

Perry joins an elite list of people to visit space

Along with Perry, Bezos’ fiancee, Sanchez also joined the flight alongside TV presenter King, who is well-known for her association with talk show queen Oprah Winfrey.

The other members of the crew included film producer Flynn, philanthropist Nguyen and NASA scientist Bowe, while the shuttle had an automated pilot.

Perry, who is a fan of Mzansi star Black Coffee, is the not the first celebrity to have taken part in the Blue Origin programme after actor William Shatner also experienced the flight.

Singer Katy Perry was part of the crew for the successful launch of the Blue Origin flight. Image: Justin Hamel/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Fans are inspired by American singer Perry

Netizens from around the world reacted on social media to say they are proud of Perry and that they have been inspired by her historic adventure.

Nandalvs was proud:

“I’m so proud of you, 143 ❤️🚀.”

Andrewly praised Perry:

“To infinity and beyond, keep rising! ❤️❤️❤️.”

alexgom.ez has love for Perry:

“We love you Katy 🦋.”

Matoassis admires the singer:

“You did it mom ❤️.”

Mathnascimento_ was inspired:

“You’re such an inspiration. Love you.”

