Katy Perry was seen dancing to DJ Black Coffee's set, with the video going viral on social media

The clip, shared by blogger Musa Khawula, shows Perry enjoying herself behind the South African DJ's booth

Social media reactions were mixed, with some praising DJ Black Coffee's international influence and others questioning Perry's dance moves

A video of US singer Katy Perry vibing to DJ Black Coffee's set has gone viral on social media. The clip shows the internationally acclaimed South African star doing what he does best.

Katy Perry dances during DJ Black Coffee's performance

DJ Black Coffee is the star Mzansi thinks he is. The star impressed many when a video showing Roar singer Katy Perry gaming to his performance trended on social media.

The now-viral video shared on X by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shows the American star standing behind DJ Black Coffee's DJ booth and having the time of her life. The caption read:

"Katy Perry dancing during Black Coffee's set."

SA reacts to Katy Perry dancing during DJ Black Coffee's set

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the video. Some praised DJ Black Coffee for flying the SA flag internationally, while others spoke about Katy Perry's dance moves.

@m_kobene said:

"Only when you are high on drugs!!"

@ChrisEcxel102 commented:

"Dololo rhythm 😂😂😂"

@Melo_Malebo added:

"Is she drunk?"

@nicksta_napo wrote:

"I can never listen to this type of music."

@AdamDarmia added:

"Wow she is looking great."

@V_nator said:

"If I don't know what I'm doing here was a person!"

@PreciousShange commented:

"Katy looks lost and confused."

Black Coffee surprises Shimza during set in New York

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that something special is bound to happen when two talented South African musicians link up. This was the case with Shimza and Black Coffee.

House music DJ Shimza was booked and busy in New York City, as he had a gig at a vibey club called Gray Area. During his set, Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee caught him by surprise and swooped in on the decks.

