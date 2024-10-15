Shimza had a gig at a New York club called Gray Area when Black Coffee caught him by surprise

The cool video garnered a lot of positive responses online, and fans gave the men their flowers

Black Coffee and Shimza have buried the hatchet and are now cool with each other following their feud

Something special is bound to happen when two talented South African musicians link up. This was the case with Shimza and Black Coffee.

Black Coffee and Shimza had a fire set in New York. Image: Oupa Bopape/Noam Galai

Shimza and Black Coffee live it up in New York

House music DJ Shimza was booked and busy in New York City, as he had a gig at a vibey club called Gray Area. During his set, Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee caught him by surprise and swooped in on the decks.

An excited Shimza then hugs Black Coffee, and they continue dancing. The DJ captioned the video, "A special one in New York yesterday ♥️🙏🏾 @RealBlackCoffee."

Black Coffee and Shimza first buried the hatchet when he was invited to Black Coffee's housewarming party. Briefly News previously reported that Shimza revealed the reason for their fallout: he had left Coffee's record label, Soulistic.

When he was interviewed on Podcast And Chill, Shimza stated that their friendship had reached an end.

"You need to understand when the friendship has served its purpose, where after getting what you were looking for, you can leave. Because when you stick around for longer, it becomes toxic. I learned that what we were struggling with was fame and learning to respect each other's boundaries."

Mzansi reacts to the video of Black Coffee and Shimza

The epic video received a lot of positive responses online, from fans. People are glad that their feud was squashed and are now cordial with each other.

@edwinmuleya

"The new era we love and embrace. Yah, Grootman is walking the talk as he once said we should always find peace. The fans should not divide you guys."

@Skhulile_Masek

"We used to wish for this back in the days🙏🙏🙏"

@pmcafrica

"Legendary 🔥🔥🔥🙌"

@IMatterthereal

"This is beautiful bro."

@ScimaJules

"We love this, so glad you guys fixed the differences."

Black Coffee remembers Madison Square Garden show

In a previous report from Briefly News, Black Coffee celebrated his iconic Madison Square Garden performance.

He was the first South African act to sell out the arena, marking a special moment in history.

