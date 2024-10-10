Black Coffee made history by being the first South African act to headline Madison Square Garden

He recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of his most iconic performance, which was also sold out

Fans celebrated with Black Coffee, saying he is deserving of all the praise and accolades

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Black Coffee made South Africa proud when he sold out Madison Square Garden in New York City. This achievement marked a significant time in the DJ's career, and he celebrated it recently.

Black Coffee sold out Madison Square Garden a year ago today. Image: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Black Coffee on 1 year since Madison Square Garden

Taking to Instagram recently, Black Coffee reminisced about the most memorable times of his career as a DJ. He made history by being the first South African artist to headline Madison Square Garden. Not only did he headline, but he also sold out the show.

"Today marks one year since one of the most meaningful shows of my entire career. @thegarden is still on my mind ❤️ Counting down to two nights in Brooklyn this weekend."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Check out the awesome pictures from his show below:

Mzansi celebrates with Black Coffee

Netizens hailed Black Coffee and said he did not gain the King title by default. Fans are eager for Black Coffee to do something similar or even release it as a performance.

shedah1 gushed:

"One of the best experiences I experienced from a DJ."

oknataliegirl said:

"I literally was just thinking about this! Welcome back to Gotham! 🐐"

narology asked:

"It would be great to see it again! Will you ever be releasing the video?"

giofaitas exclaimed:

"What a night ! 💫 What a show!"

bonganimichaelk shared:

"Wuuuuuu be kumnandi kanjani (Bruh, this show was very epic). What a beautiful moment it was. An emotionally moving experience."

Black Coffee reflects on meeting Enhle Mbali

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Black Coffee reflected on how he first met his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali, in a resurfaced video In the viral clip, the Grammy Award winner also explained the factors leading to their divorce, but social media users claimed he avoided addressing his infidelity Many reactions on X criticised his vague comments, with some pointing out his ongoing support for Enhle's lifestyle Read more:

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News