Cassper Nyovest, Kabza De Small, and Big Zulu are among South African celebrities recently accused of cheating on their partners

Social media users specifically called out Cassper, Kabza, and Oscar Mbo for ruining their relationships through infidelity

Fans on social media responded with mixed opinions, discussing cheating as a broader issue not limited to specific individuals or races

Several celebrities have been accused of cheating on their partners in the past few weeks. Stars like Cassper Nyovest, Kabza De Small and Big Zulu have all been caught in cheating scandals.

Oscar Mbo, Kabza De Small, Big Zulu and Cassper Nyovest have been called out for cheating. Image: @oscarmbo, kabelo_motha and Oupa Bopape/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

SA celebs accused of cheating on their partners

It seems a lot is happening behind closed doors in the SA music industry. Many big stars have made headlines for infidelity in the past weeks.

An X user with the handle @Kamo_traviss called out Cassper Nyovest, Oscar Mbo and Kabza De Small for cheating and ruining the good relationships they have going with their partners. The tweet read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Cassper, Kabza and now Oscar Mbo??😭😭😭😭😭one thing about black men? They will cheat and potentially ruin a good thing."

Fans weigh in on celebrities' cheating scandals

Social media users dished their thoughts on the cheating allegations. Many said cheating is normal among all races, not only black men.

@iPreciousLee said:

"Arg please. He is emotionally and physically abusive, of course cheating is not out of question for him!"

@Jeffers41997502 commented:

"A wise and funny man once said in an interview "All lies will be exposed in 2024"

@DeepNmusique_ZA wrote:

"Back in the day, the most successful men had a lot of Women and many kids. That is still in our blood. The economy is holding us back"

@kiingsbleedem added:

"How do we know they had a good. Relationships are like a pair of new All stars they look great but they could be causing u a lot of stress."

Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M reportedly break up

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that word on the street is that the once-loved "IT" couple, Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M, have broken up!

One of Mzansi's favourite celebrity couples, Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M, have reportedly reached the final chapter of their love story.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News