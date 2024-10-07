Mthandazo Gatya's electrifying performance at Miss World South Africa led his song In2u to the top spot on streaming platforms

Social media users praised Gatya for his talent and timeless hits, with many calling him one of South Africa's best vocalists

Some noted the impact of the Thamia Washington beat on his success, while others highlighted the perks of making good music

Mthandazo Gatya's electrifying performance at the juts-ended Miss World South Africa landed him at the top on streaming platforms. Fans praised the star's performance.

Mthandazo Gatya impressed fans with his performance at Miss World SA. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Mthandazo Gatya nails his Miss World SA performance

Talented South African singer Mthandazo Gatya is the talk of the town after nailing his recent performance. The star set the Miss World South Africa stage on fire as he sang his hits.

According to MDN News, Gatya's impressive performance landed his song In2u at number one on iTunes as fans headed to the streaming platform to listen to the song. The post read:

"Mthandazo Gatya's "In2u" secures the top spot on iTunes after his electrifying performance at Miss World SA last night."

Mthandazo Gatya's performance impresses fans

Social media gave the singer his flowers after the performance. Many praised him for his timeless hits.

@XhosaFact said:

"It's the Thamia Washington beat that him, I doubt he could pull it off without a ore popular beat helping him along."

@khandizwe_chris commented:

"These are the perks of making Good music 🙌🏾🔥🔥"

@The_A_Wagon wrote:

"Very talented individual."

@Sifiso22205704 added:

"He's the best vocalist we have."

@Lethabo4991 said:

"He really went all out🔥👌"

@Aria4991 wrote:

"This guy is very very talented."

Nadia Nakai announces The Braggacy album dropping this month

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai has announced that she has new music coming out, and Mzansi can't wait. The award-winning rapper revealed that she is dropping two songs from The Braggacy album on 4 October.

The wait for Nadia Nakai's new music is finally over. The star, who has been booked and busy working on her reality show Beyond Bragga and several businesses, revealed that her much-awaited album The Braggacy is dropping sometime this month.

