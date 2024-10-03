Nadia Nakai has announced the release of two new songs, M.E.G.A and Missing You , from her upcoming album The Braggacy , dropping on 4 October

The award-winning rapper shared details on Instagram, revealing collaborations with Zakes Bantwini and Cindii Masina

Fans expressed excitement for the album, eager to hear the new music after a long wait

Nadia Nakai has announced that she has new music coming out, and Mzansi can't wait. The award-winning rapper revealed that she is dropping two songs from The Braggacy album on 4 October.

Nadia Nakai has announced that she will be releasing two songs from her upcoming album. Image: @nadianakai

Nadia Nakai shares details about her upcoming album

The wait for Nadia Nakai's new music is finally over. The star, who has been booked and busy working on her reality show Beyond Bragga and several businesses, revealed that her much-awaited album The Braggacy is dropping sometime this month.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Young, Famous & African star shared the album cover and some of the tracks she will be releasing. Per the post, Nadia worked with industry heavyweights, including Zakes Bantwini, on the songs. She wrote:

"THE BRAGGACY ALBUM!! Is coming OUT this month!!!! I’m dropping two songs from the album tomorrow!

"4th October 2024! 🤍 🕊️ 1. M.E.G.A (MAKE EVERYTHING GODLY AGAIN) ft @cindii_masina produced by @osaze_za 2. Missing You ft @shekhinahd produced by @zakesbantwini. I’m so excited to finally share this project with you! ♥️ 2 Pack Pre Save Link in my bio! 🤍 Album cover designed and illustrated by @african_ginger Mixed, Mastered and Dolby atmos by @pgp_sa."

Fans can't wait for Nadia Nakai's new album

Social media users could not hide their joy after Nadia Nakai's announcement. Many said they had been waiting for the rapper to drop new music.

@cindii_masina said:

"🔥❤Thank you for having me."

@itsyangachief commented:

"Here we go… 🔥🔥🔥"

@lindo_iob added:

"BRAAAGGGGGAAAAA❤️‍🩹👑!!"

@crylettek said:

"🙌🙌🙌Yes yes let’s goooo🔥"

@lady_bunny commented:

"Anyway I'm feeling you, i think this is the one! 🔥🔥Let's go."

Nadia Nakai and K.O’s sweet picture spark dating rumours

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South African rappers Nadia Nakai and K.O recently set the rumour mill ablaze when their picture together went viral on social media. Fans speculated that the two stars may be dating.

Nadia Nakai has been out of the dating scene for a while after her boyfriend, AKA's death in 2023. The rapper and businesswoman has been rumoured to have dated several people after her boyfriend's death, but she never confirmed anything.

