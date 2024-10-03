Nadia Nakai Announces ‘The Braggacy’ Album Dropping This Month, SA Amped: “Here We Go”
- Nadia Nakai has announced the release of two new songs, M.E.G.A and Missing You, from her upcoming album The Braggacy, dropping on 4 October
- The award-winning rapper shared details on Instagram, revealing collaborations with Zakes Bantwini and Cindii Masina
- Fans expressed excitement for the album, eager to hear the new music after a long wait
Nadia Nakai has announced that she has new music coming out, and Mzansi can't wait. The award-winning rapper revealed that she is dropping two songs from The Braggacy album on 4 October.
Nadia Nakai shares details about her upcoming album
The wait for Nadia Nakai's new music is finally over. The star, who has been booked and busy working on her reality show Beyond Bragga and several businesses, revealed that her much-awaited album The Braggacy is dropping sometime this month.
Taking to her Instagram page, the Young, Famous & African star shared the album cover and some of the tracks she will be releasing. Per the post, Nadia worked with industry heavyweights, including Zakes Bantwini, on the songs. She wrote:
"THE BRAGGACY ALBUM!! Is coming OUT this month!!!! I’m dropping two songs from the album tomorrow!
"4th October 2024! 🤍 🕊️ 1. M.E.G.A (MAKE EVERYTHING GODLY AGAIN) ft @cindii_masina produced by @osaze_za 2. Missing You ft @shekhinahd produced by @zakesbantwini. I’m so excited to finally share this project with you! ♥️ 2 Pack Pre Save Link in my bio! 🤍 Album cover designed and illustrated by @african_ginger Mixed, Mastered and Dolby atmos by @pgp_sa."
Fans can't wait for Nadia Nakai's new album
Social media users could not hide their joy after Nadia Nakai's announcement. Many said they had been waiting for the rapper to drop new music.
@cindii_masina said:
"🔥❤Thank you for having me."
@itsyangachief commented:
"Here we go… 🔥🔥🔥"
@lindo_iob added:
"BRAAAGGGGGAAAAA❤️🩹👑!!"
@crylettek said:
"🙌🙌🙌Yes yes let’s goooo🔥"
@lady_bunny commented:
"Anyway I'm feeling you, i think this is the one! 🔥🔥Let's go."
