Nadia Nakai and Tshego have officially launched the first episode of their new podcast, Conversations With Nadia x Tshego.

Nadia Nakai and Tshego launch podcast

Nadia Nakai and Tshego have teamed up for a new podcast to explore their opinions on the opposite gender and how they tackle relationships.

The pair were once signed to Cassper Nyovest's Family Tree record label and ultimately left, but have managed to maintain a close relationship over the years.

In the first episode of Conversations With Nadia x Tshego, the More Drugs hitmakers spoke about setting boundaries in casual relationships, in which Tshego, who favours Polyamory, highlighted the need to have personal space:

"You occupy very little space in my life. A lot of the females I'm dealing with don't bother me. There's only so much you can call me out on because I'm not your man."

Meanwhile, Nadia, who initially promoted her Hello Bragga podcast, says casual hook-ups only work for her if it's with a man she already has a relationship with:

"If I have a sexual relationship with you, it's because I kind of like you as a person, a person I'd normally chat with. It's about being able to maintain some sort of relationship because if the only time you call me is to sleep with me, you're making me feel like an Uber Eats delivery."

Mzansi weighs in on Tshego and Nadia Nakai's podcast

Netizens are loving the show and congratulated the pair on their first episode:

South African actress, Ntando Duma, joked:

"Bathong abo Hennessy in my cup?? Let me go watch so I can throw up some more."

azanian_doll said:

"Men really have no hearts; they really just don’t care!"

sbudaroc was in stitches:

"Not Uber Eats delivery!"

lavaconda_ was impressed:

"This level of honesty, I truly respect. This was fun."

bobbyblanco_sa posted:

"Lemme watch this episode right now!"

tebo_tabz responded:

"Tshego represents 90% of men in this country. That's exactly how they think."

