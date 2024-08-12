Media personality and DJ Lamiez Holworthy made headlines on social media once again

A video of the Metro FM star dancing on stage while performing at an event was shared by the news and gossip page MDNews

many fans and followers had mixed reactions towards the video of Lamiez Holworthy

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Fans have mixed reactions to Lamiez Holworthy's dancing video. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Once again, South African DJ and media personality Lamiez Holworthy has made headlines online with her recent dance video.

Video of Lamiez Holworthy dancing trends on X

The former Live Amp presenter Lamiez Holworthy recently became a hot topic on social media after a video of herself dancing on stage while performing at an event.

The news and gossip page MDNews posted the clip of Khuli Chana's wife on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Lamiez Holworthy electrifies the audience with her infectious energy and captivating stage presence."

Watch the video below:

Video of Lamiez Holworthy sparks mixed reactions

Shortly after the news and gossip page posted the video on their social media page, many netizens had mixed reactions to the star's clip. See some of the comments below:

@AmieMbhele_ wrote:

"Her shoes make me so angry."

@kelevra_bd69 responded:

"One would wonder where she gets the energy to come home and moer dai boy after such an excellent, energetic performance."

@GI_Irvin replied:

"Working very hard for her family as always she’s an inspiration this lady."

@I_am_Bucie commented:

"Her fit is giving besides the shoes. Her body is giving."

@JuiceTebogo replied:

"One of the most overhyped woman in South Africa."

@Driza84 mentioned:

"I love her so much but I cringe every time she dances. A go mo swanele hle, don’t shout at me, I’m just a child."

Khuli Chana wishes wife Lamiex a happy 32nd birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, Motswako rapper Khuli Chana recently showered his wife Lamiez Holworthy with love on her birthday this week.

The star shared a heartfelt post on Instagram wishing his wife the happiest 32nd birthday and making her day extra special. Many netizens flooded his comment section, wishing the DJ and radio presenter a happy birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News