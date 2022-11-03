Lamiez Holworthy has announced on her social media that she and her hubby Kuli Chana are expecting their first child together

Up until now, Lamiez has been assisting Kuli Chana in raising his daughter Nia from a previous relationship

Fans flocked to her Instagram to congratulate the power couple after she shared a video of her adorable baby bump

Lamiez Holworthy and Kuli Chana are expecting their first child together. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Lamiez Holworthy, a DJ and TV personality, has shocked Mzansi by announcing her pregnancy. Lamiez has married her hubby and soon-to-be baby daddy rapper Khuli Chana for three years.

Lamiez announced the good news on Instagram after fans speculated that she was knocked up due to her fashion sense change, which included baggy clothing.

On Instagram, Lamiez Holworthy posted a video of her adorable baby bump. The big reveal was made on their third anniversary, as seen in the clip.

The viral video shows Lamiez and Khuli Chana celebrating their marriage and new baby with family and friends.

On Instagram, Lamiez Holworthy shared the following post:

Kuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy receive congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities

@moshendiki said:

"Congratulations, Guys, this is too cute ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@the_funnychef wrote:

"I don’t know why? Mara ke emotional nyana byang Lamiez . This is the purest form of love without any doubt I’ve ever seen, Modimo a Le thege, a Le agele go feta …. Ko thabetse Chmi yaka , ke Thabile!!!!"

@ennocetia_cetia shared:

"Why am I crying? Congratulations to both of you, maan"

@_miss_kayy posted:

"Congratulations, beautiful. You deserve all of this and more I’m so happy for you ❤️"

@mbaliewithextramelanin replied:

"YESSSSSSSSSS !!! My favourite love story still continues. Argh, I love it. Congratulations, Big Sis ❤️❤️"

@cc_banderas commented:

"I found myself filled with so much warmth just watching this CONGRAAAAAAAAA❤️"

@mmamoraremushi also said:

"Oh baby, look at me teary….Congratulations, my people❤️"

@tsukirametse added:

"Literally shed a tear. Your love overflows and this gift that God has granted to you will experience the highest form of love and be raised in a safe union. Oh, CONGRATULATIONS "

Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy have how many kids together?

The lovely couple had no children together until now. Lamiez assumed parental responsibility for Khuli Chana's daughter Nia from his previous relationship with Asanda Maku.

However, Lamiez was not opposed to carrying the rapper's children. TshisaLIVE previously reported that Lamiez once stated that if she had biological children, she would make an excellent mother, as evidenced by her care for Nia.

DJ Lamiez warns peeps against the dangers of social media

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Lamiez has a giving heart as she drops wisdom for her young followers on socials. The musician recently gave her two cents on the lavish lives people always seem to have on platforms such as Instagram.

The DJ is a local fave thanks to her career in music, and she always does her best to give back Lamiez recently gave words of wisdom that offered insight into lies on social media and what it does to young people.

Lamiez told her Instagram followers that social media is often all for show.

Source: Briefly News