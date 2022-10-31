Kelly Khumalo has revealed on her timeline that her new single, Bazokhuluma , will be released on the 4th of November, 2022

Kelly Khumalo features Zakwe Mthunzi in the song, which will undoubtedly be a hit, as seen and heard in the snippet

South African social media users flocked to the comments section to praise the star's powerful vocals, which can be heard in the short audio Kelly posted

Kelly Khumalo is currently working on a new smash-hit song

Recently, the Ngathwala Ngaye hitmaker stunned her fans on Twitter with audio and visuals of her upcoming release.

According to the snippet, the song is called Bazokhuluma, and she is joined by musician Zakwe Mthunzi.

Bazokhuluma, as seen in the teaser, will be released on the 4th of November, 2022. This is ahead of Kelly Khumalo's birthday on the 11th of November 11th, 2022.

Kelly Khumalo shared the following snippet on Twitter:

Kelly Khumalo's fans impatient for the release

Kelly Khumalo's fans flocked to the comments section as soon as the teaser appeared on their feeds.

They lauded the singer's vocals in the viral teaser. Many of Kelly's fans said they couldn't wait for the release, and the snippet made it impossible to wait.

The following posts were shared on social media by users:

@luksidor said:

"Worth for waiting, kwade kwafikeka chomam"

@Charlesndlv shared:

" early birthday present 8/11 Scorpio season ngempela #Bazokhuluma"

@Thotho03983677 posted:

"Just cant wait to sing along 'ukuthi noma bengaval'umnyango owodwa umdali uzovul'umunye ongavalekiyo congratulations shloboo ❤❤❤❤❤❤"

@Maiza860728 wrote:

"Already nje umlayezo, sound konke nje Kuya E nhliziweni❤️muhle umsebenzi.after the idols performance ngyaksaba"

@Barbz_1988 replied:

"Yeeessssss wow I'm happy already ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@ForeverOnke commented:

"Artwork . Lyrics "

@Slowjamzo also said:

"Born for this"

@ItsLeeto added:

"DANKO! We have been waiting."

