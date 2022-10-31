Minnie Dlamini looked absolutely stunning in the traditional attire she donned during King Misizulu kaZwelithini's coronation in KwaZulu-Natal

The media personality took to her timeline to post a snap of herself when she o-hosted the #ZuluCoronation161 live on Mzansi Magic with Sizwe Dhlomo

Minnie shared that she felt like a Zulu Queen on the day and her fans agreed that she ate her look and left no crumbs

Minnie Dlamini looked absolutely ravishing during King Misizulu's coronation on Saturday, 29 October. The stunner co-hosted the #ZuluCoronation161 live on Mzansi Magic with Sizwe Dhlomo.

Minnie Dlamini looked stunning in the traditional attire she wore at King Misizulu’s coronation. Image: @minniedlamini

The media personality took to her timeline to share a snap of herself rocking a traditional attire. She shared that she felt like a Zulu Queen on the day. Taking to Instagram, the star captioned her post:

"I felt like a true Zulu Queen today. Enkosi kakhulu Siswam @asandamadyibi Mama and Aunty Tho thank you for sourcing my hat and the beads all the way from KZN and making sure I had a piece of home with me for today’s special broadcast."

Minnie Dlamini's fans agreed that she absolutely ate her traditional look on the special day in the history of the province of KwaZulu-Natal.

traceylange said:

"Just absolutely regal."

kgomotso_ndungane commented:

"You look absolutely beautiful."

xoli_sangweni wrote:

"You are definitely a queen."

amor_online_botique said:

"Absolutely stunning."

hilaryhand wrote:

"Gorgeous gorgeous girl!!!! You are perfection Minnie!"

engaleen6 commented:

"You look amazing."

nashy_kumkanikazi added:

"You look amazing queen."

