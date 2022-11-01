Zola 7 had his fans and followers gushing over him when he shared a sweet video showing the moment he met with an 83-year-old fan

The star, who recently returned to the limelight following a long hiatus due to ill health, said he met the elderly fan when she was out with her family

Social media users lauded the legendary Kwaito star for taking his time to hang out with his fans despite their age

Social media users have hyped Zola 7 for being humble. The legendary Kwaito star and television presenter posted a video showing a sweet encounter he had with an elderly fan.

Zola 7 melted the hearts of many South Africans with a video of an elderly fan. Image: @jamazola7.

Source: Instagram

Zola 7 is making a return to the showbiz industry after taking some time off to focus on his health The star made headlines when he made his first public appearance at the Strictly Kwaito Legends Festival in Mpumalanga.

According to TimesLIVE, the star shared the video of the encounter on his Instagram page. He said he met with her when she was out celebrating her 83rd birthday with close family. He wrote:

"I met up necherry yami while I was in Aliwal North this past weekend. Her grand kids took her out for lunch because it was her 83rd birthday so I sat at her table to appreciate her and wish her more healthy years. #Namanje Disclaimer: she gave me permission to record and post this.

Social media users loved the heartwarming encounter. Many lauded Zola for being a people person.

@sabrina_thab said:

"If anything...you are a living testimony, God is definitely showing off with you❤️."

@khomotso2121 commented:

"You look good you look healthier Bra yami."

@thozamamdala wrote:

"You have no idea how happy I am to see you looking so well again. UThixo namadlozi ohamna ohamba nawo agqubekeke akwenzele kakuhle Bonginkosi❤️❤️❤️."

@siphesihlevazi added:

"You’re a blessing to this nation bhuti omdala ❤️."

@pablozdollysomgee noted:

"This is so beautiful to watch....you are such a kind & sweet person, Mzolisto❤️❤️."

Source: Briefly News