South African rapper Big Zulu has said his sweet goodbye to his daughter named Melo as he is headed to Italy for business

The Mali Eningi rapper took to social media to share three stunning pics of himself with his bundle of joy, Melo

Big Zulu's supporters took to his comment section to wish their fave a safe journey when he made the announcement on his timeline

Big Zulu is headed to Italy. The KZN-born rapper took to his timeline to share the good news.

Big Zulu said his sweet goodbye to his daughter when he took a trip to Europe. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

The Mali Eningi hitmaker shared stunning pics of himself and his daughter, Melo. He was saying his sweet goodbye at the time.

The star shared that Melo didn't want her dad to leave when he came to tell her about the trip. Taking to Twitter to share the snaps, Big Zulu said:

"uMelo akafuni uBaba ahambe kodwa one day uzo understand. Namhlanje ngilibangisa ITALY. Nkabi Nation Ngiyabonga kakhulu. Bergville to Italy."

The star's proud followers took to his timeline to wish him a safe journey. They are proud of the fact that he made it from his hometown of Bergville to Italy.

@Diamond_Java said:

"Inkabi kayizondi. We are proud of you."

@Lucky_laLanga wrote:

"Naze nabahle… Safe travels."

@Sk_Putin commented:

"Ayizond'inkabi, safe travels man."

@Nkullu07 said:

"The only hip-hop artist we have in SA, being himself not faking anything, hence he's so successful."

@thabo_makoa wrote:

"You have such a beautiful daughter nkabi yam, Shwele."

@LMudunungu added:

"Have a safe journey we want you back. Nkabi nation, Thando lunye @Bigzulu_Zn."

Source: Briefly News