South African rapper Blxckie's new project The4Mula continues to pick up hype on digital music streaming platforms

The hip-hop artist's 9-track EP even surpassed world-renowned pop singer Taylor Swift's new album titled Midnights

Blxckie's fans took to his timeline and shared that he deserves the top spot because his new banging songs are too much

Blxckie is back with new music. The rapper's new project is topping the charts. The star dropped the EP, The4Mula, recently.

Blxckie’s album ‘The4Mula’ continues to pick up hype on digital platforms. Image: @blxckie

Source: Instagram

It has continued to pick up hype since he dropped it. The excited hip-hop artist took to social media to celebrate after his 9-track EP became the number one streamed album in Mzansi. It even surpassed US pop singer Taylor Swift's latest project, Midnights, reports ZAlebs.

Blxckie's fans took to his comment section on Instagram to congratulate their fave. Many praised him for not having a miss since he became a professional recording artist.

callanpyntful said:

"Taylor's fans punching the air right now."

just_tom_05 wrote:

"You better believe it bro coz its REAL and THE4MULA gonna be banging world wide until you give us more of that HEAT."

thamiendlangamandla commented:

"The hottest, the greatest."

speedingkawasaki wrote:

"You said so, you did it my guy."

digitalxhamela said:

"As you said 'ANGIMSABI'."

benny_blvck_sa commented:

"Bro already on 2.9 million streams on Apple Music."

swervox3 said:

"Real hip hop."

lonemusk added:

"Blxckie the greatest."

Toss gets Mzansi dancing again

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Toss has got South Africa and other parts of the globe dancing again. The Amapiano artist's new song Ncebeleka is going viral on the timeline.

The star shot to fame earlier this year when he released Umlando. The Umlando challenge went viral. This time around, Toss is back with the Ncebeleka challenge. It has gone even beyond South African borders, reports TimesLIVE.

Taking to his timeline, Toss posted a video of a group of Japanese ladies getting down to the Ncebeleka dance challenge.

Toss' followers took to his comment section and shared their views on the trending dance challenge. Many agreed that Toss had got another his on his hands.

Source: Briefly News