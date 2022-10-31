Amapiano star Toss has got Mzansi dancing again with his new dance challenge that is going viral across the globe

The Umlando hitmaker has dropped a new single, Ncebeleka , and even the people in Japan are feeling the song and the dance moves that came with it

The Mzansi star's followers took to his timeline and all agreed that they'll be doing the dance moves during the festive season

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Toss has got Mzansi and other parts of the globe dancing again. The Amapiano artist's new song Ncebeleka is going viral on social media.

Toss is back with another viral dance challenge. Image: @indabakabani

Source: Instagram

The star shot to fame earliar this year when he dropped Umlando. The Umlando challenge went viral. This time around, Toss is back with the Ncebeleka challenge. It has gone even beyond Mzansi borders, reports TimesLIVE.

Taking to Instagram, Toss posted a clip of a group of Japanese women getting down to the Ncebeleka dance challenge.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Toss' fans took to his comment section to share their thoughts on the trending dance challenge. Many agreed that Toss has got another hit on his hands.

_yawappiah wrote:

"Global way."

caramel.trishaa commented:

"This should be song of the year please!!!"

_pearl_sona said:

"Toss is a trendsetter."

sir_derah wrote:

"Your influence is undeniable now."

yuriitoh commented:

"You have a lot of fans in Japan."

v.mjay_ said:

"This dance move is worldwide please."

pretoria_car_spotter wrote:

"You can’t hate on this."

official_aszakes added:

"Toss to the world."

Minnie Dlamini stuns in traditional attire

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini looked absolutely ravishing during King Misizulu's coronation on Saturday, 29 October. The stunner co-hosted the #ZuluCoronation161 live on Mzansi Magic with Sizwe Dhlomo.

The media personality took to her timeline to share a snap of herself rocking a traditional attire. She shared that she felt like a Zulu Queen on the day. Taking to Instagram, the star captioned her post:

"I felt like a true Zulu Queen today. Enkosi kakhulu Siswam @asandamadyibi Mama and Aunty Tho thank you for sourcing my hat and the beads all the way from KZN and making sure I had a piece of home with me for today’s special broadcast."

Minnie's fans agreed that she absolutely ate her traditional look on the special day in the history of the province of KwaZulu-Natal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News